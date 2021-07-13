Mars, Venus, Moon To Appear Only A 'finger's Width Apart', Star Gazers In For Visual Treat

If you enjoy gazing at the sky, you're in luck because you'll be able to see Venus, Mars, and the moon coming together in a spectacular display.

Venus and Mars have been heading towards each other all weekend, according to NASA. They'll convene in the early hours of Tuesday for their next meeting.

🎶 Conjunction junction, what’s your function? 🎶



Tonight’s conjunction means that Mars and Venus will appear only a finger’s width☝️apart!



As we continue studying the red planet, we will also send 2 new probes to our other cosmic neighbor. Learn more: https://t.co/ZpSsjOKRey pic.twitter.com/zLoSjAEvrT — NASA Ames (@NASAAmes) July 12, 2021

According to NASA, the planets will appear to be only half a degree apart from Earth. Planetary conjunction is the name given to the meeting of planets in the sky. Due to the fact that the two planets are so far apart in reality, hence it will only be an illusion.

NASA Goddard Space Flight Center research space scientist Giada Arney remarked in a video on NASA's website, "They will still be millions of kilometres distant even during this conjunction. However, from Earth's perspective, they will appear to be close together."

The conjunction of these planets will appear along with a narrow crescent moon that is just 10% lighted, as the period of this meeting coincides with the young moon's return to the night sky.

Skywatchers will be able to glimpse the three celestial bodies on Monday and Tuesday evenings, NASA informed.

When can the viewers see it?

According to NASA, most spectators will be able to see the three celestial bodies both Monday and Tuesday evenings. These nights, viewers can see the event by looking west approximately 45 minutes after sunset, but it can be seen through July 14 if there are clear skies.

The planet Venus, which is the nearest to Earth and the brightest in the night sky, will appear just above the red planet. In mythological terms, Mars, the planet of war, will be much smaller and dimmer than Venus, the planet of love. Look for brilliant Venus first, then drop your gaze slightly lower for Mars, a little speck.

In July, both Venus and Mars are visible in the night sky, slowly approaching and then passing each other. As the red planet dips and approaches the setting sun, Venus began the month below Mars and is travelling up and away from it.

According to EarthSky, the red planet is best visible around the beginning of July and becomes more difficult to identify as the month progresses. By August, you're unlikely to see it at all. Venus, on the other hand, will be visible in the evening sky throughout the remainder of the year, peaking on December 4 with the new moon.