Microplastics Found In Breast Milk For The 1st Time; Experts Worried For Vulnerable Babies

Researchers have found microplastics in breast milk for the first time, raising grave concerns about the health of newborn babies.

The findings were published in the journal Polymers, where the experts revealed that the microplastics discovered were composed of polyethylene, PVC and polypropylene.

These discoveries were made after the researchers studied samples of breast milk taken from 34 healthy mothers in Italy’s Rome a week after labour. About 75 per cent of the samples from the mothers were contaminated with microplastics, reported The Guardian. The samples were collected, stored and analysed without the use of plastics and control samples in order to avoid contamination and the experts noted that they did not find particles smaller than 2 microns.

Experts concerned for vulnerable babies

"The proof of microplastics’ presence in breast milk increases our great concern for the extremely vulnerable population of infants," said Dr. Valentina Notarstefano, Italy’s Università Politecnica Delle Marche, as per The Guardian. She also advised that mothers must avoid consuming packaged food and drinks as well as cosmetics, toothpaste and clothes made of synthetic fabrics that may contain microplastics. It is worth noting, however, that the presence of microplastics in the breast milk of mothers involved in the research was not exactly correlated to the said factors.

According to the experts, the wide-scale presence of microplastics everywhere is also a reason as they can enter our bodies through breathing and consumption of water since a large amount of plastic is dumped into the oceans. They also said that babies being fed through a bottle could swallow millions of microplastics in one day.

Besides, this is not the first time researchers have found contamination in breast milk, as the harmful chemical named phthalates, commonly found in plastics, has previously been confirmed.

The menace of microplastics has now breached several aspects of human health. Before their discovery in breast milk, microplastics were found in human blood for the first time by a team from the Netherlands in March this year, and Italian scientists also confirmed their presence in the placenta in 2020.