'Mighty Mice' Treatment Gives Promising Results, Could Be Boon For Astronauts

Promising development that would eventually mark the shift of “mouse to human studies”, the mutant ‘mighty mice’ that were sent to the International Space Station for a month earlier this year retained their muscle and bone strength on returning to Earth, scientists reported on September 7. What is being deemed as the boon for astronauts are the results of the experiment involving sending 40 mice to space mission onboard the SpaceX capsule in January.

Out of 40 young female mice, 24 that were regular untreated mice returned with significant loss of muscle and bone mass in weightlessness as expected up to 18 per cent. But, the eight genetically engineering “mighty mice” that were sent to outer space with great muscle bulk were able to maintain the mass and they were even comparable to the similar “mighty mice” that stayed behind at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center. The other additional eight mice who received the “mighty mice” treatment while in the space have returned to the planet with dramatically bigger muscle.

'We're years away'

This ‘mighty mice’ treatment basically involved the blocking of a pair of proteins that typically limit muscle mass. In a paper published in the proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, Dr Se-Jin Lee of the Jackson Laboratory in Connecticut, the lead researcher has said that all 40 mice returned to Earth in good condition, parachuting into the Pacific off the California coast in January. He also noted that some of the ordinary mice that were injected with the ‘might mice’ drug after returning were also able to swiftly built their muscle more than the untreated ones.

“The only silver lining of COVID is that we had time to write it up very intensively” and submit the results for publication, said Dr Emily Germain-Lee of Connecticut Children’s Medical Center, Lee’s wife who also participated in the entire study.

“We’re years away. But that’s how everything is when you go from mouse to human studies,” she added.

(With AP inputs)



