Milky Way Shoots 'mysterious' Bullets Of Cold Dense Gas That Could Harm Galaxy

Scientists have discovered a ‘mysterious’ plume of dense, cold gas shooting from the galactic centre of the Milky Way like bullets from an identified source that has baffled them. In a study published on August 20 in the Journal Nature, the astronomers said that the strange gaseous mass can have critical implications on our galaxy in the future. Multiphase gas, observed by the scientists within the rare outflow was associated with atomic hydrogen clouds travelling in the nuclear wind. And because the mass of molecular gas outflow was not negligible, it could affect the rate of star formation in the central regions of Milky Way, scientists wrote.

Presence of this cold, dense and high-velocity gas is puzzling because neither Sagittarius A* at its current level of activity nor star formation in the inner Galaxy seems to be a viable source for this material, the researchers said in the study.

Further, the discovery of this phenomenon in the galaxy posed hard questions about the galactic centre. “The wind at the centre of the Milky Way has been the topic of plenty of debate since the discovery a decade ago of the so-called Fermi Bubbles—two giant orbs filled with hot gas and cosmic rays,” Professor McClure-Griffiths, one of the researchers, said in the Journal.

We've observed there's not only hot gas coming from the centre of our galaxy but also cold and very dense gas. This cold gas is much heavier, so moves around less easily, Professor McClure-Griffiths said.

[Gas rising and falling in and out of the Milky Way galaxy using Hubble's COS instrument. With 10 years of data from COS, astronomers have found that there is more gas coming into our galaxy than leaving it. Image: © NASA, ESA, and D. Player STScI]

[The Fermi Bubbles are two enormous orbs of gas and cosmic rays that tower over the Milky Way, covering a region roughly as large as the galaxy itself. These giant space bubbles may be fueled by a strong outflow of matter from the centre of the Milky Way. Image: © NASA Goddard]

Milky Way losing 'star-forming gas'

Professor Naomi McClure-Griffiths from The Australian National University said that the galaxies were accustomed to shooting some of the material in order to drive out a lot of mass and to form stars. However, she explained, that excess of this shooting can result in no stars formation in the galaxy at all. Therefore, researchers said that the Milky Way losing this star-forming gas was baffling and made the scientific community wonder about what was going to happen. Lead author on the study, from Johns Hopkins University, Enrico Di Teodoro, said that it wasn’t yet clear if a black hole or the star formation produced this phenomenon. “We're still looking for the smoking gun, but it gets more complicated the more we learn about it,” he added. The galactic centre of the milky Way contains powerful supermassive black holes, however, the researchers have yet to establish if it was behind the mysterious activity.

[Depiction of a black hole at the center of a galaxy. Image: © NASA/JPL-Caltech]

Here's a timelapse of images over 2.5 hr from May from @keckobservatory of the supermassive black hole Sgr A*. The black hole is always variable, but this was the brightest we've seen in the infrared so far. It was probably even brighter before we started observing that night! pic.twitter.com/MwXioZ7twV — Tuan Do (@quantumpenguin) August 11, 2019

(Image Credit: NASA/L. Calçada/ESO)