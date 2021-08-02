Mind & Body: US Pathologist's Research Finds Exercise Can Boost Kids' Vocabulary Growth

Exercise has an indisputable connection to building better bodies. A recent study conducted by the University of Delaware researchers suggested that speech-language boosts kids' vocabulary growth.

First of its kind study on 'effect of exercise on the vocabulary of children'

The study, published in the 'Journal of Speech-Language and Hearing Research,' highlights one of the first studies on the effect of exercise on vocabulary learning in children.

A group of children between the ages of six and 12 was taught some new words before moving on to one of three exercises. Some children went on to take a swim, while others did CrossFit exercises, and the third group filled out a colouring booklet. Notably, kids assigned to the swimming group performed 13% better on follow-up vocabulary tests than the other two groups.

Lead researcher, Maddy Pruitt who herself was a former college swimmer and now routinely takes CrossFit classes said that the results made sense.

“Motor movement helps in encoding new words,” said researcher Maddy Pruitt.

Exercise increased level of brain-derived neurotrophic factor

According to the researcher, exercise increases levels of brain-derived neurotrophic factor, a protein described by Pruitt as the 'Miracle-Gro of the brain.'

A question that may arise is why swimming made a difference while CrossFit did not? Researcher Pruitt connected it to the amount of energy each exercise requests from the brain.

As per Pruitt, swimming is a recreation that kids could complete without much thought or instruction. It was more automatic, while the CrossFit exercises were new to them. The children needed to get acquainted with the moves, which required mental energy.



Pruitt researched as part of her Master's Capstone Project and graduated in 2020. The researcher is now working as a speech-language pathologist at an elementary school in South Carolina, where she puts her findings into work.

Emphasising recreation and exercises in her studies, Pruitt said, "My sessions are very rarely held at a table. I'll take my kids out to the playground or we'll take a walk around the school."

Pruitt's adviser and co-author of the study, Giovanna Morini has been intensifying the findings in her lab.

An Assistant Professor in the Department of Communication Sciences and Disorders, Morini, says that a vast majority of her research on exercise focuses on its physical benefits while neglecting how it may influence language acquisition.

She said she recognizes this as a bright line of analysis and has another student working on similar research now with kids.

"We were so excited about this study because it applies to clinicians, caregivers, and educators who can put it into practice. It's simple stuff, nothing out of the ordinary. But it could really help boost the outcomes," Morini said.

(Image Credit: Pixabay)