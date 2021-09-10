MIT Unveils Plans To Conduct Nuclear Fusion Using 'super Magnet' To Tackle Climate Change

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) scientists in collaboration with a private company Commonwealth Fusion Systems have announced to hit a milestone as they successfully tested the world’s strongest high-temperature superconducting magnet, that may allow them to create a ‘sun on earth', reported the Associated Press.

This announcement accompanies another one delivered by scientists at France's International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER) that received the first part of a massive magnet shipped by General Atomics from San Diego. According to AP, the massive magnet, which is strong enough to lift an aircraft carrier, and when fully assembled, measures almost 60 feet (nearly 20 meters) tall and 14 feet (more than four meters) in diameter.

The need for the magnet

The aforementioned parties have now entered the race to tap an energy source key to the fight against climate change. The massive magnets are a crucial component in the attempt by 35 nations to master nuclear fusion. Once constructed, the fusion reactors will offer a clean and virtually limitless supply of energy.

Fission reactors, on the other hand, produce radioactive waste and catastrophic meltdowns sometimes, which is forcing the experts to find an alternative. Fusion mimics a process that blends two hydrogen atoms together to produce a helium atom, whereas fission is the splitting of atoms.

Achieving fusion to create energy requires unimaginable amounts of heat and pressure, which is done with the help of powerful superconducting magnets. The ITER scientists told AP that their project is now 75% complete and the reactors are ready to be fired up by early 2026.

On the other hand, the team from MIT, which is also competing in the race, has claimed to construct a magnet about 40 times smaller but create a magnetic field twice that of ITER’s. Besides, they are stated to have a device ready for everyday use by early 2030s.

Shipping company General Atomics' Director of Engineering and Projects John Smith said that the goal of ITER is to prove that fusion can be a viable and economically feasible source of energy to fight climate change. Another contributor to the project told AP that nuclear energy, both fission and fusion, is the best option to drastically cut greenhouse gas emissions to zero by 2050.

(IMAGE: TWITTER-@ITERORG)