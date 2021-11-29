Moderna Says 'brand New Vaccine' For Omicron Variant Could Be Ready By Early 2022

Moderna’s Chief Medical Officer Paul Burton on Sunday said that the US drugmaker could possibly roll out a reformulated vaccine against the newly-detected Omicron Coronavirus variant in early 2022. While it still remains unclear what kind of formulations would be required in the existing COVID-19 vaccines, Burton said that the ability of vaccines to protect against the new variant will be derived in the next “couple of weeks”.

In the latest update rolled out by the World Health Organization (WHO), the body said that it is still finding out what is the efficacy of current vaccines on the new Omicron variant which was first reported by the South African scientists. On BBC’s ‘Andrew Marr Show’, Burton said, “We should know about the ability of the current vaccine to provide protection in the next couple of weeks, but the remarkable thing about the mRNA vaccines, Moderna platform is that we can move very fast.”

“If we have to make a brand new vaccine I think that’s going to be early 2022 before that’s really going to be available in large quantities,” the Moderna chief medical officer added.

The new B.1.1.529 variant was designated as a “variant of concern” by the WHO on Friday. Now, the strain is being detected in several travellers arriving from several nations including Australia, Israel and even the Netherlands. The variant is known to have at least 30 mutations to the spike protein that allows the Coronavirus to enter the body. CNBC stated that the officials have warned that many of these mutations could lead to enhanced antibody resistance and even transmissibility. The efficacy of the current Coronavirus vaccines remains unclear as of now.

Moderna to develop booster shots for Omicron

Burton’s remarks came after Moderna, in an official press release, announced that it would develop booster shots to deal with the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2. Moderna said, “A booster dose of an authorized vaccine represents the only currently available strategy for boosting waning immunity. The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine (mRNA-1273) is authorized as a booster for many populations at the 50 µg dose level. The Company is working rapidly to test the ability of the current vaccine dose to neutralize the Omicron variant and data is expected in the coming weeks.”

