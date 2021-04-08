Moderna Vaccine For COVID-19 Has These Minor Side Effects | Know All About It Here

The UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson took to his Twitter handle on April 7th, 2021 and informed the public that the country has begun rolling out its third COVID-19 vaccine. He further revealed that the Coronavirus vaccine is from the US company Moderna. New data published this week in JAMA reveals the side effects of the Moderna vaccine.

Moderna vaccine side effects

The data published in JAMA were collected through a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention program known as v-safe. The people enrolled in the program were made to fill out a daily survey about their symptoms. The survey had over 36,00,000 people who got their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine before February 21st and checked in the survey at least once.

According to the reports published in the study, it has been revealed that the side effects are:

Pain or swelling: Around 70 per cent of the people had some kind of injection site reaction like pain or swelling.

Around 70 per cent of the people had some kind of injection site reaction like pain or swelling. Fatigue or chills: Half the people reported that they had a more generalized reaction like fatigue or chills.

Half the people reported that they had a more generalized reaction like fatigue or chills. Full-body symptoms: Around 51 per cent of Moderna recipients stated that they had full body symptoms.

Around 51 per cent of Moderna recipients stated that they had full body symptoms. Injection site pain: About 1.4 million people complained about injection site pain

It has been observed in the published study that the number of people who complained about side effects with the Moderna vaccine was more than the people who complained about side effects after getting Pfizer / BioNTech shots. Read a comparison of the same below

Where 73 per cent of people complained of injection site reaction for Moderna vaccine, only 65 per cent of the people who had a Pfizer / BioNTech had complained of the same.

Around 51 per cent of people complained of full-body symptoms compared to 48 per cent of Pfizer / BioNTech recipients.

1.4 million people completed the check-ins after the second dose. The gap between the side effects of Pfizer and Moderna increased after the second dose.

About 82 per cent of people complained of getting injection site pain compared to 69 per cent of Pfizer / BioNTech recipients.

74 per cent of people had general reactions after Moderna’s shot compared to 64 per cent of Pfizer recipients.

40 per cent of Moderna recipients complained of chills as compared to only 22 per cent of people taking the Pfizer / BioNTech shot.

Please note: The study has not revealed the severity of the symptoms experienced by the recipients of the Moderna Vaccine. Moderna vaccine's long term side effects are still under observation

Image credits: AP

Disclaimer: The content provided above is for information purpose. This is in no way intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.