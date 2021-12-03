Moon Seen Bombarded With Space Rocks In Incredible Animation Video; WATCH

Earth's natural satellite and its celestial neighbour, the Moon, have had a history of enduring uncountable impacts by asteroids and comets over the years. Since every side of the lunar surface is not visible from Earth, a majority of these impacts go unnoticed and the Moon silently absorbs it all. In an attempt to explain what goes on when we are not looking, a video featuring an impact has surfaced. Posted by a YouTube channel named Hazegrayart, the animation video shows how an impact on the lunar surface looks like and what might be going on at this moment. Check out the video below.

In the initial part of the video, you can see a few small twinkling lights on the lunar surface as the camera seems to move towards the dark side of the Moon. In the three-minute-long video, the dark part of the lunar surface can be seen being battered with a huge explosion followed by twinkling lights resembling stunning fireworks.

Thank the Moon, for it endures the impacts for us

The Moon, as we know it, was formed around the same time as Earth when it got separated as a huge chunk of rock after a planet collided with Earth billions of years ago. Since asteroids and comets are in abundance out there in space, the Moon plays a major part in protecting our planet from those life-threatening entities. A report by Daily Mail suggested that the Moon is hit by over 2,700 kilograms of meteor material every day, which would have reached Earth if it wasn't for our natural satellite. Located over 3.8 lakh kilometres from Earth, the Moon acts as a natural barrier and protects life on Earth from being wiped out to some extent.

It is estimated that there are nearly 9,137 craters on the moon's surface, and 1,675 of them have been dated by The International Astronomical Union. All of these craters have been created by impacts of different magnitude and a majority of them are at least a kilometre wide. As for the impact, NASA caught one of the largest impacts on the lunar surface when a nearly 40-kilogram space rock slammed into the Moon in 2013.

(Image: YouTube/@Hazegrayart)