Moon's Strange Asymmetry: Study Explains The Curious Case Of Its Composition And Formation

Scientists have come up with a new explanation and said that the composition of the moon's near side is slightly different from its far side. According to the reports, the new data suggests that this is because of the radioactive elements which were equally distributed after the devastating Moon-forming collision. The moon being the Earth's only satellite is a dominant object in the sky and offers many observable features providing evidence about how the planet and the solar system formed. As per reports, most of the planets in our solar system have satellites. Moons are generally frosty, some are rocky, some are still geologically active and some relatively inactive.

Formation of the system

The scientists believe that the Earth‐Moon system was formed when a Mars-sized body collided with the proto‐Earth which resulted in components of both the bodies to mix. As per reports, over millions of years ago, the debris of the collision rapidly separated to form the Earth and moon. According to the reports, the earth's moon ended up being smaller and did not have sufficient mass to host these characteristics. The astronomers have thoroughly observed and claimed that lunar history was much more dynamic than expected with volcanic and magnetic activity occurring as recently as 1 billion years ago, much later than expected.

