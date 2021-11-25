Mother-daughter Pair From The Caribbean Win Virgin Galactic Seats For Next Space Trip

Richard Branson’s aerospace company Virgin Galactic on Wednesday announced its winners who will get a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to board its commercial space flight. Keisha Schahaff, a health and energy coach from Antigua and Barbuda has won two seats for the flight through a fundraiser organised by Virgin Galactic and charity fundraising platform Omaze. As per an official release by Omaze, the fundraising for the awaiting spaceflight began in July after Branson’s space trip and drew donations from 164,338 people to raise $1.7M in grants in eight weeks. Although the amount donated by the winner has not been disclosed. Branson, along with Omaze's CEO co-founder Matt Pohlson reached the 44-year-old winner's house and surprised her with the announcement.

Congratulations, Keisha S. from Antigua & Barbuda! You are going to space!! Keisha is the lucky winner of our @Omaze experience, including two seats aboard a future spaceflight.



A special thank you to everyone who donated. @SpaceHumanity pic.twitter.com/1eNwhNsbVL — Virgin Galactic (@virgingalactic) November 24, 2021

Keisha to be accompanied by her 17-year-old daughter

Keisha, who is about to become the first astronaut from the Caribbean islands, will be accompanied by her 17-year-old daughter who is a student of science and wants to work for NASA. In an interview with People, Keisha expressed her excitement saying, "I barely have the words to capture my excitement. I entered the sweepstakes after I saw an ad when I was taking my daughter to school, but who would have thought that I'd actually win. My daughter is studying STEM and wants to work at NASA, and I hope to share this experience with her because it would be an incredible dream come true for both of us, for our entire family."

Virgin Galactic's founder Richard Branson lauded Keisha's efforts to work for the welfare of women and called her an "extraordinary person". Branson further said as per Omaze's release, "It was remarkable to be there for the beginning of Keisha's journey to space. This experience will provide another platform for her to inspire many more people into the future." Notably, Keisha will also be the first member from the Caribbean native to join Virgin Galactic's Future Astronaut community, which includes 700 individuals from over 60 countries.

(Image: Twitter/@thesheetztweetz)