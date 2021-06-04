Last Updated:

NASA Astronauts Share Stunning Images Of Himalayas And Italy Taken From Space, See Pics

Written By
Apoorva Kaul
Himalayas

IMAGE: Astro_Sabot/Twitter


Two astronauts  presently aboard International Space Station have shared incredible images of the Himalayas and Italy. NASA Astronaut and Flight Engineer for Space Station Mark T. Vande Hei posted the picture of the beautiful Himalayas on Twitter.  Another NASA astronaut Shane Kimbrough has shared an amazing image of Italy on Twitter. The pictures have mesmerised netizens who could not stop themselves from praising the stunning pictures.

Beautiful pictures of Italy and Himalayas

Hei while sharing the mesmerising picture of the Himalayas taken from ISS expressed his awe at the view. The picture shows the snow-covered Himalayas on a bright day. He posted the picture along with the caption, "Somewhere on a clear, bright day in the Himalayas. I can't get enough views like this." Take a look at the post. 

Shane Kimbrough, another NASA astronaut, captured the stunning night-time view of Turin, a city in Italy. The image shared on Twitter showed a night view of the Northern Italian city. He shared the image alongside the caption, "Turin, Italy – a city with rich history and culture in northern Italy is easy to spot from the Space Station. Buona Notte Italia!".

Since being shared on Twitter, the post has garnered over 3600 likes and more than 650 Retweets. Netizens mesmerised by the spectacular picture of Turin took to the comments section to express their opinion. One user commented, "Thank you Shane for this amazing picture of my hometown! I hope you plan to visit Turin in the future, we’ll be waiting!". Another individual commented, "Awesome! Will you please do the Phoenix metro area next?". Another person commented, "Just an amazing pic!".

The post of Mark T. Vande Hei has collected over 5000 likes and more than 700 Retweets. Netizens amazed to see the amazing picture took to the comments section to appreciate the pictures. One user commented, "Amazing Himalayas with glaciers - rare clear view." Another user commented, "The Himalayas are magnificent. Thanks for the photo." Another individual commented, "Beyond Awesome, How Nature can Touch the Soul."

IMAGE: Astro_Sabot/Twitter

