NASA Awards $415Mn Contract To Blue Origin, Two Others For New Private Space Stations

Soon after announcing its plans for an alternative of the International Space Station (ISS), NASA has awarded a $415.6 million worth contract to three major space companies for developing private space stations. Among the contract winners are Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin, Nanoracks and Northrop Grumman that received $130 million, $160 million and $15.6 million for the said project. With this announcement, NASA clarified that its agreement with the companies is to ensure a low-Earth orbit economy that is American-led. In its official release, the agency said,

NASA seeks to maintain an uninterrupted U.S. presence in low-Earth orbit by transitioning from the International Space Station to other platforms. These awards will stimulate U.S. private sector development of commercial, independent space stations that will be available to both government and private-sector customers.

NASA looks for alternatives to the ISS

BREAKING: NASA has signed agreements with @blueorigin, @nanoracks, and @northropgrumman to develop designs of commercial space stations to meet our needs and ensure a seamless transition of activity from the @Space_Station: https://t.co/pExMPzMyr4 pic.twitter.com/PSqcMC8Gf8 — Kathy Lueders (@KathyLueders) December 2, 2021

Earlier on Wednesday, an audit report released by the NASA Office of Inspector General (OIG) had suggested that the agency has committed to developing multiple space stations before the retirement on the ISS which will likely happen by 2030. Since one orbiting laboratory will be decommissioned NASA is looking for alternatives in partnership with private companies.

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said as per NASA, “building on our successful initiatives to partner with private industry to deliver cargo, and now our NASA astronauts, to the International Space Station, NASA is once again leading the way to commercialize space activities.

"With commercial companies now providing transportation to low-Earth orbit in place, we are partnering with U.S. companies to develop the space destinations where people can visit, live, and work, enabling NASA to continue forging a path in space for the benefit of humanity while fostering commercial activity in space”, he added.

The aforementioned agreement between the companies marks the first of a two-phase approach, as per NASA, to facilitate a smooth transition from the ISS to private space labs. In the first phase, which will reportedly continue through 2025, both NASA and the private companies will formulate and design the space stations.

Here are some of the upcoming private space laboratories in this decade

As of now, multiple ambitious projects about developing private space laboratories have been announced that will be launched by 2030. Blue Origin and Sierra Space have partnered with several other big companies to introduce their 'Orbital Reef' space station between 2025-2030. Moreover, Nanoracks, Voyager Space and Lockheed Martin also announced their collaboration in October for a commercial space station named 'Starlab' which is likely to be launched by 2027.

Image: NASA