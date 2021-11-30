NASA Calls Off Spacewalk To Replace Faulty ISS Antenna Over Space Debris Threat

NASA has called off the spacewalk which was scheduled for Tuesday, November 30, after receiving a notification about dangers from space debris. The spacewalk was to be conducted by astronauts Thomas Mashburn and Kayla Barron to replace a communication antenna aboard the International Space Station (ISS). According to NASA, it is accessing the risk posed by the debris and thus has delayed the mission indefinitely.

NASA received a debris notification for the space station. Due to the lack of opportunity to properly assess the risk it could pose to the astronauts, teams have decided to delay the Nov. 30 spacewalk until more information is available. https://t.co/HJCXFWBd3Y pic.twitter.com/swj5hqusSo — International Space Station (@Space_Station) November 30, 2021

"Due to the lack of opportunity to properly assess the risk it could pose to the astronauts, teams have decided to delay the spacewalk until more information is available. The space station schedule and operations are able to easily accommodate the delay of the spacewalk”, said the agency in its statement.

This comes after the recent anti-satellite (ASAT) missile test conducted by Russia earlier this month created a cloud of space debris although NASA did not clarify if Russia’s actions were to be blamed for the delay. Kremlin had faced enough heat for the missile test as countries like the US and the UK strongly condemned the alleged "irresponsible" behaviour which jeopardised the lives of the ISS astronauts.

Spacewalk scheduled to replace faulty antenna

Had the delay not occurred, Mashburn and Barron would have ventured outside the ISS for a six-hour-long spacewalk to replace a faulty antenna system necessary for establishing communication to Earth-based scientists.

Both the astronauts are to be assisted by European Space Agency's (ESA) astronaut Matthias Maurer who will control the robotic arm from inside the ISS to help replace the antenna. Interestingly, Barron is about to undergo the first spacewalk of her career while it will be number five for the veteran Mashburn. Meanwhile, NASA is still assessing the risk posed by space junk to the space station and will update on the spacewalk when more information is available.

(Image: @NASA/Twitter)