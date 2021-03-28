NASA Confirms There's No Risk Of Asteroid Apophis Impacting Earth For At Least 100 Years

National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has ruled out the possibility of an asteroid hitting Earth in 2068. It was estimated to about 1,100 feet (340 meters) across and was a serious concern for astronomers all these years. The asteroid was discovered in 2004 and was named asteroid 99942 Apophis. NASA has reported that the results from a new radar observation campaign helped astronomers conclude that there is no risk of Apophis impacting our planet for at least a century.

Earth safe from asteroid Apophis

It had been identified as one of the most hazardous asteroids that could have impacted Earth. The astronomers had predicted that the asteroid Apophis would come close to Earth in 2029. According to the radar observations, scientists concluded that there is no risk of Apophis asteroid impacting Earth for at least a century, according to the website of NASA. Apophis will come within 32,000 kilometres of Earth on April 13 2029, enabling the astronomers to get a closer look.

The astronomers used radar observations when the asteroid Apophis made a distant flyby of Earth around March 5. They took the opportunity to refine the estimate of its orbit around the sun with extreme precision. After the observation, scientists have ruled out any threat it would cause in 2068 and long after. Davide Farnocchia of NASA’s Center for Near-Earth Object Studies said that the calculations show that Apophis would not impact Earth for at least 100 years.

When I started working with asteroids after college, Apophis was the poster child for hazardous asteroids, he said. READ | NASA shares spectacular image of 'frosty sand dunes of Mars’; netizens in awe There’s a certain sense of satisfaction to see it removed from the risk list, and we’re looking forward to the science we might uncover during its close approach in 2029,” he added.

Astronomers used 70-meter (230-foot) radio antenna at the Deep Space Network’s Goldstone Deep Space Communications Complex near Barstow, California, to precisely track Apophis movement. The Apophis made a recent close approach with Earth but it was still nearly 17 million kilometres away. JPL scientist Marina Brozovic who led the radar campaign said that the study helped them to reach the conclusion that it would not cause any effect on Earth.

This campaign not only helped us rule out any impact risk, it set us up for a wonderful science opportunity.

(Image Credits: The Associated Press)