NASA Delays Mars Helicopter Ingenuity's First Flight: Here's What We Know So Far

NASA on Saturday delayed the historic first flight for its Ingenuity Mars Helicopter that arrived on the Red Planet last week. Ingenuity’s first experimental flight to the skies above the Jezero Crater which was scheduled for Sunday, April 11, has now been postponed to April 14. NASA updated the change in a release, stating that the 40-second flight to fly back to the Earth on Monday, April 12 around 3:30 a.m. EDT (0830 GMT) has now been delayed. According to the space agency, the Ingenuity Mars Helicopter that made humanity’s first attempt at powered, controlled flight to another planet on February 18, will remain stationed “firmly” on the Martian surface. The delay was caused due to the anomaly during a test wherein the helicopter’s blades failed to reach flight-like speeds of 2,400 revolutions per minute.

[NASA's Ingenuity Mars helicopter is seen here in a close-up taken by Mastcam-Z, a pair of zoomable cameras aboard the Perseverance rover. Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/ASU]

“During a high-speed spin test of the rotors on Friday, the command sequence controlling the test ended early due to a 'watchdog' timer expiration," NASA said in an official statement released on April 10. "This occurred as it was trying to transition the flight computer from 'Pre-Flight' to 'Flight' mode. The helicopter is safe and healthy and communicated its full telemetry set to Earth,” it added.

The space agency informed that the engineers were reviewing data to determine the cause of the snag and that the officials hope to reschedule the failed test soon on April 14. It added that the helicopter was safe and healthy and was communicating its full telemetry set to the Earth. A watchdog timer on Inguinity that oversees the command sequence alerted the system of the potential issue, as per NASA. The alert helps the helicopter to stay safe by not proceeding with the mission if the issue, such as the one that has recently occurred with Ingenuity, is detected.

[NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter flying through the Red Planet's skies. Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech]

[An engineer observes as a test of the Mars Helicopter Delivery System. Credit: NASA/LMS]

“When NASA’s Sojourner rover landed on Mars in 1997, it proved that roving the Red Planet was possible and completely redefined our approach to how we explore Mars. Similarly, we want to learn about the potential Ingenuity has for the future of science research,” said Lori Glaze, director of the Planetary Science Division at NASA Headquarters in NASA's release. “Aptly named, Ingenuity is a technology demonstration that aims to be the first powered flight on another world and, if successful, could further expand our horizons and broaden the scope of what is possible with Mars exploration.”

Collecting data from Red Planet

“The helicopter team is reviewing telemetry to diagnose and understand the issue. Following that, they will reschedule the full-speed test,” NASA wrote. At the moment, Perseverance’s helicopter is situated 9 feet (3 meters) above the Martian surface and is collecting data of the Red Planet’s landmarks using high-definition horizon video with its cameras. On March 21, Perseverance rover deployed a guitar case-shaped graphite composite debris shield that protected ingenuity during the historic landing. “The rover currently is in transit to the “airfield” where Ingenuity will attempt to fly,” NASA said. Once the flight relaunches, it will be captured on Perseverance’s camera which is currently parked at least 200 feet from Ingenuity’s launch spot.

(Image Credit: NASA)