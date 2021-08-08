NASA Invites Applications For One-year Long Simulated Mission On Mars-like Habitat

In a bid to send astronauts to Mars, US space agency NASA has invited applications for 4 people to live in a stimulated Maritan exploration habitat in order to prepare them for the real-life challenges of future missions to the red planet. Earlier on Friday, the US space agency announced that it has now started taking applications for participating to live for a year in Mars Dune Alpha. It is a 1,700-sq-foot Maritan habitat created by a 3D printer that is inside a building at Johnson Space Station Centre in Houston.

NASA in a statement said, "In preparation for the real-life challenges of future missions to Mars, NASA will study how highly motivated individuals respond under the Gregor of a long-duration, ground-based simulation."

NASA recruiting 4 new crew members

Calling all Martians! @NASA is recruiting four crew members for a year-long mission that will simulate life on a distant world, living in “Mars Dune Alpha,” a 3D-printed habitat. Want to take part in research for the first human Mars mission?



Giving out details, the US-based space agency said that this Mars-like habitat will simulate the challenges of a mission on Mars, including resources limitations, equipment failure, communication delays and other environmental stressors. It further said that the crew tasks may include simulated spacewalks, scientific research, use of virtual reality and robotic controls and exchanging communications. The results will provide important scientific data to validate systems and develop solutions, the NASA statement added.

NASA is currently planning three of these missions -- known as Crew Health and Performance Exploration Analog -- with the first one starting in fall (September 1-November 30) next year. “The analogue is critical for testing solutions to meet the complex needs of living on the Martian surface,” said Grace Douglas. He is a lead scientist for Nasa’s Advanced Food Technology research effort at Nasa’s Johnson Space Center in Houston.

Grace Douglas said, "Simulations on Earth will help scientists understand and counter the physical and mental challenges astronauts will face before they actually go to Mars."

According to the release by NASA, this application is open only to US citizens or permanent residents in the age group 30-35. It also said that other criteria for selection include proficiency in English and good physical health and no smoking habit. As far as the educational front is concerned, a master's degree in a STEM field such as engineering, mathematics, or biological, physical, or computer science from an accredited institution is required.

NASA's statement read, "Additionally, the candidates who have completed two years of work on a doctoral program in STEM or completed a medical degree, or a test pilot program will also be considered. With 4 years of professional experience, applicants who have completed military officer training or a Bachelor of Science in a STEM field may be considered."

Meanwhile, Former Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield told Associated Press that it was good that Nasa was looking for people who are close to astronauts. In the past, a Russian pretend Mars mission called Mars 500 didn’t end well, partly because the people were too much like everyday people, he added.

(Image: AP, Pixabay)