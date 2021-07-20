NASA Makes Big Statement As Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin Complete Their First Human Spaceflight

National Aeronautics and Space Administration, NASA, on Tuesday, 20 July 2021, congratulated Blue Origin after its successful space voyage. The New Shepard's rocket-and-capsule carried the world's richest man, Jeff Bezos, his brother Mark Bezos, aviation pioneer Wally Funk, and teenager Oliver Daemen, who has now become the youngest person in space.

NASA also said that it is looking forward to work with Blue Origin in future. "Congratulations to the @BlueOrigin team on the first human flight of #NewShepard! We look forward to future flights with researchers and NASA-supported technology payloads aboard," NASA said in a tweet.

The four passengers boarded the New Shephard capsule, moments before the rocket ignited its engine, sending the rocket and capsule 105 km above in the sky. At the peak of their trip, the four experience weightlessness for about 3 minutes. They parachuted back 11 minutes later.

Congratulating the team on a successful touchdown, Blue Origin tweeted, "Congratulations to all of Team Blue past and present on reaching this historic moment in spaceflight history. This first astronaut crew wrote themselves into the history books of space, opening the door through which many after will pass," Bezos' aerospace firm said.

Bezos making his way out, said, "Astronaut Bezos, Best day ever!" The world's richest person was seen donning a cowboy hat. The crew and families celebrated the historic moment next to the capsule.

Richard Branson congratulates Bezos

British billionaire Richard Branson also congratulated Bezos after his first space trip. “Well done @blueorigin, @jeffbezos, Mark, Wally and Oliver. Impressive! Very best to all the crew from me and all the team at @virgingalactic,” said Branson on Twitter.

Branson, who is the founder of Virgin Galatic, also soared miles above the earth in the Virgin Galactic rocket plane on July 11.