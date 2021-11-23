Last Updated:

NASA Postpones Launch Of James Webb Telescope To Dec 22 After An "incident"

NASA has announced to delay the launch of the James Webb Space Telescope from December 18 to December 22 owing to an "incident" at the testing site.

In a major scientific hiccup, NASA on Tuesday, November 23, announced to delay the launch of the James Webb Space Telescope to December 22. The launch has now been delayed by four days as the telescope was earlier scheduled for liftoff on December 18. Developed after NASA’s collaboration with the European Space Agency (ESA) and the Canadian Space Agency (CSA), the Webb telescope is the most powerful one ever built and is expected to solve mysteries of the early universe. Reportedly, an incident that occurred at Webb telescope's current testing site has led to the postponement of the launch.

Webb suffers an “incident” during operations

In a blog shared by NASA earlier today, it was revealed that an “incident” occurred during operations at the satellite preparation facility in French Guiana’s Kourou in South America. These operations were reportedly being performed under Arianespace, the company providing a rocket for the launch. According to the blog by NASA’s Alise Fisher, the “Technicians were preparing to attach Webb to the launch vehicle adapter, which is used to integrate the observatory with the upper stage of the Ariane 5 rocket. A sudden, unplanned release of a clamp band – which secures Webb to the launch vehicle adapter – caused a vibration throughout the observatory.”

Soon after the incident, an anomaly review board commenced an investigation and additional testing to determine if any component of the telescope was damaged. The investigation is expected to conclude by the end of this week, following which mission experts will provide an update.

The telescope will explore every phase of cosmic history: NASA

A collaboration of three major space agencies, the Webb telescope will "explore every phase of cosmic history", says NASA. It will be able to explore from within our solar system to the most distant observable galaxies in the early universe and will reveal new and unexpected discoveries, thus helping humanity understand the origins of the universe and our place in it. Scientists have already selected certain exoplanets that will be a target of the telescope once it reaches its destination. The Webb telescope will be deployed at the second Lagrange point or L2 which is 1.5 million kilometres from our planet.

