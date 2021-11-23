NASA Prepares To Test Electric Propulsion System Via DART Mission Scheduled For Nov 24

NASA is just one day behind from the launch of its Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) mission which will test a technology to redirect the path of an approaching asteroid on Wednesday, November 24. This mission is significant as its success will provide with a defence mechanism to prevent an asteroid collision with Earth. However, NASA also plans to test a new propulsion system that has been equipped on the DART spacecraft.

Behind the Scenes: NEXT-C Ion Installation on DART 🚀



Meet Jeremy John, DART’s lead propulsion engineer at #JHUAPL. Jeremy and his team are installing the NEXT-C ion system onto the DART spacecraft, @nasa's first #planetarydefense mission. https://t.co/0YPTJKV2Rl@AsteroidWatch pic.twitter.com/aTiUXuwpBh — Johns Hopkins APL (@JHUAPL) January 31, 2021

A report by Space.com suggested that the agency has planned to test the Evolutionary Xenon Thruster-Commercial or NEXT-C, an ion drive system that uses electricity rather than hydrogen-based propellants. Built by NASA's Glenn Research Center and private company Aerojet Rocketdyne, this propulsion system will use the electricity generated by the solar panels of the DART spacecraft. As per NASA’s explanation, the generated electricity will accelerate the xenon-based propellant to push the spacecraft at a speed up to 145,000km/h or 40 km/s. In a conference held earlier this month, DART's deputy project manager, Elena Adams had said as per Space.com-

We're going to just basically demonstrate that we can operate it, in space, because part of the wonders of new technology is just that step from when you built it up to getting it to space and getting it to operate for the first time.

Although, this isn’t the first time that NASA will be using an ion drive system. The Deep Space 1 and Dawn spacecraft were based on a similar concept, however, the system used for this mission will be three times more powerful than the one used in said last two missions.

More about the DART mission

The DART mission is the first of its kind as a spacecraft will be made to intentionally crash into an asteroid for testing the technologies to prevent hazardous asteroids from reaching Earth. The spacecraft for this test will be sent approximately 109.4 crore kilometres away from Earth where it will collide with Dimorphous, a small moonlet that revolves around a larger asteroid named Didymos, at a speed of 24,140 kmph.

When and where to watch the launch?

NASA will launch the spacecraft aboard SpaceX’s Falcon9 rocket from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California on November 24 at 11:50 am (IST). The agency will stream the liftoff live on its official website and interested viewers can also tune in to the NASA app, NASA TV and the agency’s Youtube channel.

Image: NASA