Last Updated:

NASA Preps For Perseverance Mars Rover To Collect First Sample Of Martian Rock

According to a press release issued by NASA, the mission is expected to begin within the next two weeks. The rover landed on February 18.

Written By
Nikita Bishay
NASA

Credits: AP


After making a landing in February, NASA is finally making preparations for its Perseverance Mars rover to collect its first-ever sample of Martian Rock. The collected sample will be transported to Earth later in the future planned missions. The six-wheeled rover is looking for a scientifically interesting target in a part of Jezero Crater called the "Cratered Floor Fractured Rough."

NASA on Perseverance Mars rover

According to a press release issued by NASA, the mission is expected to begin within the next two weeks. The rover landed on February 18 and NASA started the rover mission's science phase on June 1, which explored a 1.5 square-mile patch of crater floor that may contain Jezero's deepest and most ancient layers of exposed bedrock. 

Talking on the mission, associate administrator for science at NASA, Thomas Zurbuchen said, "When Neil Armstrong took the first sample from the Sea of Tranquility 52 years ago, he began a process that would rewrite what humanity knew about the Moon."

"I have every expectation that Perseverance's first sample from Jezero Crater, and those that come after, will do the same for Mars. We are on the threshold of a new era of planetary science and discovery", he added. 

READ | NASA revives Hubble's payload computer with hardware backup; read details

Rover's sample collection mission

The sample collection process will begin with the rover placing everything necessary for sampling within reach of its 7-foot long robotic arm. After that, it will perform an imagery survey, so NASA's science team can determine the exact location for taking the first sample, and a separate target site in the same area of "proximity science."

READ | NASA shares image of a star trapped inside a bubble goes viral, leaves netizens in awe

Sampling will be done with the help of five major instruments which are SHERLIC, PIXL, WATSON, SuperCam, and Mastcam-Z. 

Perseverance Mission on Mars

The Perseverance's mission on Mars has been initiated with an aim towards astrobiology. It will be searching for signs of ancient microbial life. The rover will also characterize the planet's geology and past climate, paving the way for human exploration of the Red Planet, and be the first mission to collect and catch Martian rock and regolith.

READ | NASA makes big statement as Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin complete their first human spaceflight

(Source: ANI)

READ | 'Hubble's back': NASA Hubble Space Telescope captures 'rarely observed' galaxies
READ | Apollo 11 Mission 52 years completed: NASA shares image of Neil Armstrong’s step on Moon
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND