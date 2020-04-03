NASA Receives Over 12,000 Applications For Artemis Generation

National Aeronautics Space Agency (NASA) has received more than 12,000 applications for its next class of astronauts who will be on its Artemis generation exploration missions to Moon and Mars. NASA on April 1 said, the application window was opened from March 1 and closed March 31 adding that applications came from every US state and territory, including the District of Columbia.

NASA’s Astronaut Selection Board will assess the applicants’ qualifications and invite the most qualified candidates to the agency’s Johnson Space Center in Houston for interviews and medical tests before making a final selection.

"We’ve entered a bold new era of space exploration with the Artemis program, and we are thrilled to see so many incredible Americans apply to join us," said NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said in a statement. "The next class of Artemis Generation astronauts will help us explore more of the Moon than ever before and lead us to the Red Planet.," he added further.

The number of people who applied to be an astronaut represents the second-highest number of applications NASA has ever received, surpassed only by the record of 18,300 set by the most recent class of astronauts who graduated in January. NASA increased the education requirement for applicants from a bachelor’s degree to a master’s degree in a science, technology, math, or engineering field. In addition, the application period was shortened from two months to one, NASA's statement read.

Artemis mission

Artemis lunar exploration program will use innovative new technologies and systems to explore more of the Moon than ever before, according to NASA's webpage. NASA will collaborate with its commercial and international partners to establish sustainable missions by 2028. And then NASA will use what it learns on and around the Moon to take the next giant leap, sending astronauts to Mars.

(Image credit: NASA/Webpage)