NASA Releases Video Of Perseverance Rover's Mars Landing & First Audio Of Red Planet

As NASA's Mars 2020 Perseverance rover chronicles plummeted, parachuted and rocketed toward the surface of Mars on February 18, a new video of the major milestone released during the final minutes of its entry, descent, and landing (EDL) on the Red Planet. A microphone on the rover has also provided the first audio recording of sounds from Mars.

Now that you’ve seen Mars, hear it. Grab some headphones and listen to the first sounds captured by one of my microphones. 🎧https://t.co/JswvAWC2IP#CountdownToMars — NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover (@NASAPersevere) February 22, 2021

The camera system covers the whole process, from the moment of parachute inflation to the descent process, showing some of the rover's intense ride to Mar's Jezero Crater. The footage from the high-definition cameras aboard shows the spacecraft starts 7 miles (11 kilometres) above the surface. It also showed the supersonic deployment of the massive parachute ever sent to another planet and ends with the rover's touchdown in the crater. A microphone attached to the rover did not collect any usable data during the descent but survived the highly dynamic descent to the surface and obtained sounds from Jezero Crater on Feb. 20. A Martian breeze is audible for 10 seconds into the 60-second recording.

According to NASA's press release, For those who wonder how you land on Mars or why it is so difficult or how cool it would be to do so, you need to look no further," said acting NASA Administrator Steve Jurczyk.

"Perseverance is just getting started, and already has provided some of the most iconic visuals in space exploration history. It reinforces the remarkable level of engineering and precision that is required to build and fly a vehicle to the Red Planet," said Jurczyk reported ANI.

As per the release, Monday was the mission's first panorama of the rover's landing location, taken by the two Navigation Cameras located on its mast. The six-wheeled robotic astrobiologist, the fifth rover the agency has landed on Mars, currently is undergoing an extensive checkout of all its systems and instruments.

Thomas Zurbuchen, NASA associate administrator for science said that this video of Perseverance's descent is the closest you can get to the landing on Mars without putting on a pressure suit.

"It should become mandatory viewing for young women and men who not only want to explore other worlds and build the spacecraft that will take them there, but also want to be part of the diverse teams achieving all the audacious goals in our future," said Zurbuchen reported ANI.

Michael Watkins, director of NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California, who manages the mission for the agency said, "Now we finally have a front-row view to what we call 'the seven minutes of terror' while landing on Mars".

"From the explosive opening of the parachute to the landing rockets' plume sending dust and debris flying at touchdown, it's absolutely awe-inspiring, "said Watkins, reported ANI.

The footage ends with Perseverance's aluminium wheels making contact with the surface at 1.61 mph (2.6 kilometres per second), and then pyrotechnically fired blades sever the cables connecting it to the still-hovering descent stage. The descent stage then climbs and accelerates away in the preplanned flyaway manoeuvre.

Matt Wallace, Mars 2020 Perseverance deputy project manager at JPL said "If this were an old Western movie, I'd say the descent stage was our hero riding slowly into the setting sun, but the heroes are actually back here on Earth".

"I've been waiting 25 years for the opportunity to see a spacecraft land on Mars. It was worth the wait. Being able to share this with the world is a great moment for our team."

The five commercial cameras collected the images, which were located on the three different spacecraft components. Two cameras that encapsulated the rover on its journey, took pictures of the parachute inflating were located on the black shell, Third camera on the descent stage provided a downward view including the top of the rover. While the remaining two on the rover chassis offered both upward and downward perspectives.

Meanwhile, the rover team continues its initial inspection of Perseverance's systems and its immediate surroundings. the team will check out five of the rover's seven instruments and take the first weather observations with the Mars Environmental Dynamics Analyzer instrument.

NASA’s perseverance on February 18 made a historic touchdown on Mars’ surface at 3:55 p.m. EST (12:55 p.m. PST). The explorer landed safely following ‘7 minutes of terror’ as dubbed by NASA. The Perseverance rover, the largest and most advanced robot sent by any country to another planet, reached Mars after travelling through deep space for more than 200 days. NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California announced the confirmation of the successful touchdown. The probe was launched on July 30 during the crucial small window that opened for launch to Mars last year.

