NASA Researchers Develop Technique To Predict Space Radiation Risk On ISS Missions

Scientists at NASA recently developed a technique that can help predict astronauts’ risk of space radiation exposure on International Space Station (ISS) missions. According to the US space agency, the researchers studied blood samples from 43 space station crew members to measure their levels of chromosome alterations from radiation and other factors before and after a mission. The team found that the sensitivity of an astronaut’s DNA to radiation exposure on Earth can predict their DNA’s response during spaceflight by measuring changes to their chromosomes.

The results, published in the journal Scientific Reports, found that crew members with higher inherent sensitivity, as determined by gamma radiation on the ground, were more likely to see higher levels of changes to their chromosomes in their post-flight blood samples compared to those with lower sensitivity. It also revealed that individuals who showed higher baseline chromosomal alterations in their pre-flight blood samples tended to also be more sensitive to developing additional chromosomal changes compared to astronauts with low baseline levels.

Honglu Wu, a senior scientist from NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, said, “The findings suggest that if older astronauts indeed have higher sensitivities to radiation, they might be at higher risk of chromosome alterations”.

He added, “While experiencing chromosome alterations does not automatically mean someone will develop cancer, it does raise the question of whether they are at increased risk for it”.

Age effects of radiation exposure

According to NASA, younger astronauts are thought to be more susceptible than older astronauts to the long-term health consequences resulting from space radiation exposure. The researchers explained that this is partly because younger astronauts have more lifespan remaining and could live long enough to develop cancer from the radiation exposure. It is worth noting that it usually takes five to 20 years or more after the radiation exposure for cancer to occur.

Wu said, “When thinking about going to Mars, we typically have thought it might be better to send older astronauts because of their experience and lower risk of developing cancer in their lifetime”.

He noted, “Now, based on this new research, we know that we should study the age effects of radiation exposure more”.

(Image: PTI/NASA)



