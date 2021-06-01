NASA Researchers Develop Ways To Culture 'living Heart Cells' Onboard ISS

Researchers are exploring new ways to culture living heart cells for microgravity research onboard the International Space station (ISS). Recently, they found that it was easier to transport these cells to space using ‘cryopreservation’, a process known to scientists that can store the cells at -80°C. The finding is integral as it can benefit the biological research in space as well as on Earth.

In a release published Monday, NASA revealed that the human heart cells have the potential for its vast use related to disease modelling, drug development, and regenerative medicine, which in turn can replenish damaged or lost due to a myriad of cardiac diseases. Studies have purported that in simulated microgravity, the cells' lifespan increases, and the efficiency of its production can eventually be enhanced, as well.

[Astronaut Meir helped set up the MVP Cell-03 investigation that induces stem cells to generate heart precursor cells. Credit: NASA]

[Credit: Twitter/ISS]

Led by NASA's scientists, the investigation dubbed MVP Cell-03 involved the space agency's researchers to transport these cultured heart precursor cells to the orbiting space station. This would enable them to study the impact of microgravity on its production and the conditions required for the cells to survive.

Storing and the use of the live cell cultures in space presented several unforeseen challenges to the crew. Scientists, for instance, discovered that the MVP Cell-03 experiment must be conducted within a specific timeframe when cells are at the right stage and cannot be delayed for later. Sometimes, there are flight changes and crew availability, this could lead to delays that will affect the research, said NASA.

[Credit: Twitter/@Astro_Jessica/NASA]

“Sometimes a flight is delayed and investigators have to prepare batches and batches of backup cells,” Chunhui Xu of Emory University School of Medicine in Atlanta, principal investigator for MVP Cell-03 explained in the NASA release. “Astronauts face an overwhelming amount of work the day investigations arrive, but these cells need fresh medium right away. We thought we had better work out this procedure ahead of time.”

Labs at NASA also conducted the experiments on new methods for transporting and culturing the heart cells to the ISS safely without damage. The findings were published in the journal Biomaterials, and show that the 'cryopreservation' process did not affect the cells at all in the new discovery. Scientists found that the process also added the benefit of protecting cells from excess gravity that they experienced at the time of the launch into space.

[Beating cardiac spheres produced on ISS. Credits: NASA]

“Cryopreservation allows you to significantly reduce the effect of launch so that your research can look only at the effects of the low-Earth orbit environment,” Marc Giulianotti, program director for the ISS US National Laboratory, which sponsored the research said. “The technique also opens up possibilities for experiments in lunar or deep space environments. It could even provide significant advantages for terrestrial research in terms of shipping cells and tissues across a country or the planet," he added.

CO2 previously added weight, cost and mass

Xu's team drew a comparison of the new cell culture medium that does not require carbon dioxide with the current standard medium. they found that the CO2 adds weight and mass – and cost – to a space launch. therefore, the team then experimented further to enhance the efficiency of the 'cryopreservation procedures'. NASA deployed the procedure wherein it successfully transported cryopreserved heart cells to the space station in March 2020. Astronauts thawed and successfully cultured them, producing beating heart cells. These cells were returned to Earth after 22 days of spaceflight. the observations are a significant step for next-generation space research, according to NASA.