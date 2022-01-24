NASA Reveals Tonga's Volcanic Eruption Was 500X More Powerful Than Hiroshima Atomic Bomb

The energy released by the underwater Tonga volcanic eruption was 500 times more powerful than the atomic bomb dropped on Japan's Hiroshima during World War II, according to NASA. The volcano named Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha'apai volcano occurred on January 15 in the Pacific Ocean and its aftermath is being felt across the globe. In an interview with NPR, the chief scientist at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center, James Garvin said, "We come up with a number that's around 10 megatons of TNT equivalent". For scaling, the bomb which was dropped on Hiroshima in 1945 was 15 kilotons or 15,000 tonnes of TNT.

In addition to this, U.S. Geological Survey's Michael Poland revealed that the sound of the eruption from the volcano reached as far as Alaska making it the loudest explosion in nearly a century. "This might be the loudest eruption since Krakatau (Indonesian volcano) in 1883. If the past precedent for volcanic eruptions in this kind of setting has any meaning at all, then we won't have another one of these explosions for a while", he told NPR. Earlier, the European Space Agency (ESA) had revealed that the volcano had spewed ash, gas and steam as high as 30 kilometres into the atmosphere. Current images also show that the explosion, which occurred just 65 kilometres (41 miles) north of the Tongan capital Nuku'alofa, decimated the volcanic island.

Tonga aftermath visible from space

Ash from Saturday’s underwater volcanic eruption in the remote Pacific nation of Tonga made its way thousands of feet into the atmosphere & was visible from @Space_Station. During a pass over New Zealand on Sunday, Kayla Barron opened the window & saw the effects of the eruption. pic.twitter.com/6DWgSKVGr6 — NASA Astronauts (@NASA_Astronauts) January 19, 2022

Astronaut Kayla Barron, who is currently aboard the International Space Station (ISS) had captured the aftermath of the eruption showing a blanket of cloud covering the globe. The image shared above was clicked when the space station was crossing New Zealand which was seen hidden under the smoke that rose from the volcano to thousands of feet into the air. The ill effects of the event can also be seen in an image created by the ESA, where thick plumes of sulphur dioxide were seen accumulated over Northern Australia a few days after the eruption.

Using data from @CopernicusEU #Sentinel5P, a huge plume of sulphur dioxide was tracked over #Australia, more than 7000 km west of the Hunga-Tonga Hunga-Ha'apai volcano eruption 👉 https://t.co/hMSgyeXrmQ #HungaTonga pic.twitter.com/e8gSRWRhUc — ESA (@esa) January 21, 2022

Image: Shutterstock