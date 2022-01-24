Last Updated:

NASA Reveals Tonga's Volcanic Eruption Was 500X More Powerful Than Hiroshima Atomic Bomb

The chief scientist at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center, James Garvin said that the eruption released energy equal to around 10 megatons of TNT

Written By
Harsh Vardhan
NASA

IMAGE: Shutterstock


The energy released by the underwater Tonga volcanic eruption was 500 times more powerful than the atomic bomb dropped on Japan's Hiroshima during World War II, according to NASA. The volcano named Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha'apai volcano occurred on January 15 in the Pacific Ocean and its aftermath is being felt across the globe. In an interview with NPR, the chief scientist at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center, James Garvin said, "We come up with a number that's around 10 megatons of TNT equivalent". For scaling, the bomb which was dropped on Hiroshima in 1945 was 15 kilotons or 15,000 tonnes of TNT. 

In addition to this, U.S. Geological Survey's Michael Poland revealed that the sound of the eruption from the volcano reached as far as Alaska making it the loudest explosion in nearly a century. "This might be the loudest eruption since Krakatau (Indonesian volcano) in 1883. If the past precedent for volcanic eruptions in this kind of setting has any meaning at all, then we won't have another one of these explosions for a while", he told NPR. Earlier, the European Space Agency  (ESA) had revealed that the volcano had spewed ash, gas and steam as high as 30 kilometres into the atmosphere. Current images also show that the explosion, which occurred just 65 kilometres (41 miles) north of the Tongan capital Nuku'alofa, decimated the volcanic island.

Tonga aftermath visible from space

Astronaut Kayla Barron, who is currently aboard the International Space Station (ISS) had captured the aftermath of the eruption showing a blanket of cloud covering the globe. The image shared above was clicked when the space station was crossing New Zealand which was seen hidden under the smoke that rose from the volcano to thousands of feet into the air. The ill effects of the event can also be seen in an image created by the ESA, where thick plumes of sulphur dioxide were seen accumulated over Northern Australia a few days after the eruption. 

READ | Elon Musk offers to help tsunami-hit Tonga with Starlink services amid internet blackout

Image: Shutterstock

READ | Tonga eruption: ESA's Copernicus satellites shows sulphur dioxide plumes over Australia
READ | UN says resources on the ground in volcano hit-Tonga 'are not enough' to support citizens
READ | NASA shares aftermath images of Tonga's volcanic eruption as glimpsed from space; See pics
READ | Japanese plane arrives in Australia to assist Tonga
Tags: NASA, Tonga, Hiroshima
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com