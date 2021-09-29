NASA Scientists Pinpoint Age Of 'Einstein Ring' To Be Over 9 Billion Years Old

NASA scientists, who analysed the famous Einstein Ring, have successfully pinpointed its age said a new report by Live Science. Scientists revealed that the shining loop of light, named after world-renowned physicist Albert Einstein, was captured by NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope and has been a point of fascination ever since. Interestingly, Einstein had predicted the gravity can bend light decades ago which was proven by Hubble's discovery.

Story of the Einstein ring

Einstein ring is basically a ring of light that gets warped by the strong gravity projected by a massive object. As per reports by the science news website, this discovery is that of a “molten ring” and curls around the galaxy named GAL-CLUS-022058s. Discoverers said that the ring resides in the Southern Hemisphere constellation of Fornax, the Furnace and its origin traces back to 9 billion years ago.

Optical illusion ahead: Hubble has observed a nearby Einstein ring. First predicted by Albert Einstein a century ago, images of distant galaxies can by twisted, magnified, and brightened by the gravity of an intervening object along the line of sight: https://t.co/ZevhSTgiMR pic.twitter.com/qcDuwvL3SK — Hubble Space Telescope (@HubbleTelescope) September 23, 2021

According to the science website, NASA scientists who are accredited with the Hubble discovery revealed that a phenomenon called the lensing effect presents a light smear as a big ring. This effect generally magnifies the light of a more distant galaxy by the strong gravity of an object in the foreground.

Estimating the age of the ring to be over 9 billion years old, Hubble, in its statement, had said that the said period was when the universe was undergoing a 'baby boom’ where uncountable stars were born at enormous speeds. Talking about the same, Nikolaus Sulzenauer from Germany’s Max Plank Institute for Radio Astronomy said that the calculation of the precise redshift determined after detection of star-making molecular gas cemented the experts’ stance over its age.

The image of the Einstein ring, which was publicised in 2020, was called one of the most complete Einstein rings ever captured, said Live Science’s report. It further revealed that archival data gathered by astronomers from the European Southern Observatory's Very Large Telescope found its distance to be 9.4 million light-years along with hints of evolution by examining stellar clumps of matter. Officials from the Hubble reportedly believe that observations from other galaxies where the rate of star formation was a thousand times faster than their own galaxy can help explain the rapid build-up of present-day giant elliptical galaxies.

(Image: Twitter/@HubbleTelescope)