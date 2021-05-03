NASA Shares An Image Of A Diamond Necklace In Space; Have A Look At The ‘Necklace Nebula'

A mind-blowing image shared by NASA's Hubble telescope is exciting many astronomers and space enthusiasts as it depicts the beauty of an interaction between two “doomed” stars. In the image, observers get to see how two doomed stars create a stunning vision of a diamond necklace in space. So, here is all you need to know about the phenomenon and the occurrence of such a sight.

NASA shares a picture of a diamond necklace in space

Looking at the image shared by NASA's Hubble telescope on its social media handle, we are able to see a beautiful and shiny necklace in space that is formed when two “doomed” stars interacted with one another. However, when you look at the picture closely, you will be able to notice a single but glowing dot in the middle. But, the interesting thing about this image is that it is taken by using advanced techniques so that we could get an improved and fresh view of this intriguing occurrence. The space agency also mentioned that they had taken and shared an image of this ‘Necklace Nebula' before, but this is the first time we are actually able to see a better and advanced version.

The organisation also shed a light on this planetary nebula, they say that it is about 15,000 light-years away from Earth in the constellation of Sagitta (the Arrow), and these two stars have been spinning around one another and completing an orbit in just a day. NASA also spoke about the history of this phenomenon stating that around 10,000 years ago one of the aging stars expanded and covered the other. Nevertheless, the smaller star continued to revolve in its orbit inside the bloated star which is why the giant star has such a greater rotation rate. Later, this high rotation rate leads to large parts of its debris going outwards appearing like a necklace in space.

In the social media post, NASA Hubble Telescope wrote - "We’re starry-eyed by this diamond necklace of cosmic proportions!" The post has around 140186 Likes on Instagram, as of writing the article. Some comments mentioned that the image also resembles a "football stadium with lights on!" While some are unable to process such a thing questioning that "are you sure this thing is real?" Real or not, but we are sure that NASA's shared images have a way to intrigue astronomers and space enthusiasts increasingly.

Promo Image ~ NASA Hubble Telescope Instagram