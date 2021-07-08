NASA Shares Captivating Photographs Of Whirlpool Galaxy; See Post

The US space research agency NASA, has shared some captivating photographs that belong to some other world. One of the images shows the “graceful spiral arms and pink star-forming regions”. The structure in the photograph belongs to the Whirlpool Galaxy, a galaxy that is nearly 23 million light-years ahead of the earth, with a diameter of 60,000 light-years. The second photograph portrays an infrared perspective of the cosmic spiral, exhibiting only its skeletal dust structure.



The US space research agency took to Instagram on Wednesday to share some captivating photographs of the Whirlpool Galaxy captured by the Hubble Telescope, NASA. Sharing the picture, NASA captioned it as, "These #HubbleClassic views of the Whirlpool Galaxy show off very different aspects of the galaxy! The visible image highlights its graceful spiral arms and pink star-forming regions, while the near-infrared image shows its skeletal dust structure".

The post has been showered with tons of comments. Many appreciated the captivating images while some enquired about the recent technical problems at Hubble, while some others wished the telescope's good health. One user wrote, "Wow, infrared lighting is insane! Look at that tiny little speck of a black hole in the center!". A second person commented, "that looks scary". A third user wrote, "This is so beautiful". While a fourth person enquired, "How far away is the center in this, is that a known figure or at least approx?". “Amazing,” expressed another. Many shared fire emoticons to showcase their reactions.

Earlier on June 13, a payload computer on Hubble stopped working. As per the engineer's speculation, the computer was used to manage operations of Hubble’s science instruments malfunctioned because of a degrading memory module, putting the instruments into a safe mode. NASA scientists are working hard to fix that again.

Meanwhile, on July 6, the US space agency informed that it has begun a test of procedures to turn on the backup hardware on the space telescope that is floating 547 kilometers above the earth’s surface.