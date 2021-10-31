Last Updated:

NASA Shares 'Halloween Playlist' Including 'sinister' Sounds From The Space; Listen

NASA has shared its Halloween playlist with ‘sinister sounds of the solar system and beyond' captured by different spacecrafts out there in deep space.

Space

With the entire world celebrating Halloween on October 31, and increasing the stakes for the festival, NASA has joined the bandwagon by sharing its Halloween playlist that includes ‘sinister sounds of the solar system and beyond’. Even though sound cannot travel in the vacuum of outer space, the spacecrafts out there in the dark have created ghostly reverberations of faraway stars and the creaks, cracks, and crackling noises of our universe. With this playlist, NASA invites you to explore and experience the haunting sounds of Martian wind and explore the eerie sonification of perplexing cosmic objects.

Rhythms of the Red Giant Star 74 Draconis

NASA's Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) was able to capture the rhythms of the pulsating red giant star called 74 Draconis, based on brightness measurements. Revealing its characteristics, NASA said that much like boiling water in a pot on a hot stove, just below the surface of these stars, hot gas rises, cools, and then sinks before it heats up again. This motion produces waves of changing pressure, meaning sound waves, that causes the star to pulsate and change brightness. Listen to the sound here:

Sonification of the Cat's Eye Nebula

Located over 3,200 light-years away, NASA created the sonification of the Cat's Eye Nebula. Sharing the recording, the agency explained, "In this radar-like scan of an image of the Cat's Eye Nebula, light farther from the nebula’s center creates higher pitches while brighter light increases the volume. Constant hums and rising and falling pitches can be heard via the radar scan passing across the shells and jets in the nebula."

Vibrations from the Red Giant Star Edasich

The NASA Tess has another Halloween gift in the form of vibrations of another red giant star in the constellation Draco, named Edasich, that it captured using brightness measurements. "To convert these signals into sounds we can hear, astronomers increased their frequency up by 3 million times', says NASA.

Haunting gift of Wind sounds from Mars 

This recording released by NASA is the first audio recording on Mars on Feb.19, 2021 captured by the Perseverance rover using the SuperCam. "The sound is muffled like the sound you hear listening to a seashell or having a hand cupped over your ear", as per NASA.

