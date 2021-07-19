NASA Shares Image Of A Star Trapped Inside A Bubble Goes Viral, Leaves Netizens In Awe

A day after Hubble Space Telescope resumed its services following a month-long issue with its payload computer, NASA, on Sunday, shared some of the splendid pictures taken from the giant equipment. Earlier on June 13, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) said that the payload computer experienced a problem, which placed the instruments in a safe configuration and suspended its science operations. According to aeronautics and space research organisations, a similar glitch was also witnessed in 2008 after part of the older system failed. However, with the immense support of Hubble alumni, it has again rocked the galaxy on July 17, said NASA in its press release.

NASA shares an image of a star trapped inside a bubble

In order to commemorate its outstanding performance, NASA has shared two pictures on Instagram which was taken by the Hubble telescope in 2016. "To celebrate, we’re taking you back to 2016 when our dear Hubble captured perhaps one of the most intriguing objects in our Milky Way galaxy: a massive star trapped inside a bubble! The star inside this Bubble Nebula burns a million times brighter than our Sun and produces powerful gaseous outflows that howl at more than four million miles per hour," read the post with caption- 'Our universe is FULL of strange and surprising things.' It further wrote, "Based on the rate the star is expending energy, scientists estimate in 10 to 20 million years it will explode as a supernova. And the bubble will succumb to a common fate: It’ll pop."



The Hubble Space Telescope was launched in 1990. Since then it has been contributing to some of the most significant discoveries including the evolution of galaxies, the first atmospheric studies of planets and accelerating expansion of the universe.

(Image Credit: NASA Instagram/@Dr_ThomasZ)