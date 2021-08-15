NASA Shares Picture Explaining Why Fire Takes A Different Form In Microgravity Than Earth

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) on Sunday shared an image that displays a snapshot of a flame in microgravity. The recent post by the space agency is enough to understand how fire takes a different form in an area where gravity is negligible. It is worth mentioning that the fire is a different beast in space than it is on the ground. According to the agency, when flames burn on Earth, heated gases rise from the fire, drawing oxygen in and pushing combustion products out. In microgravity, hot gases don't rise. So an entirely different process, called molecular diffusion, drives flame behaviour.

"Humans have been playing with fire since the beginning of time – but fire takes a different form in microgravity. For one, in reduced gravity, the flame looks a lot different from those seen here on Earth. The familiar shape we know is due to the way hot gasses from the flame rise while gravity pulls cooler denser air to the bottom of the flame. In microgravity, this flow doesn’t occur, creating spherical shaped flames," NASA explained the reason of the difference between the fire on Earth and the fire in microgravity.

According to the space agency, the yellow spots are soot clusters that glow yellow when hot – these grow larger in microgravity than on Earth because soot remains within the flame longer. The results of these experiments could enable the design of flames that are sootier or soot-free, depending on the need of a specific application – such as enhancing radiant heat or reducing pollutant production. "This image is one of many flames ignited as part of the Flame Design investigation within the Combustion Integrated Rack, which was designed to safely conduct combustion experiments on the International Space Station without risk to the spacecraft or its crew," space agency explained the reason behind the occurrence.

"With a large portion of electricity in the US generated by combustion, learning to make cleaner or more efficient flames can have an impact on many areas of our lives."

