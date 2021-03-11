NASA Shares Sounds Of Perseverance's Laser Hitting Rocks On Mars; Listen To The Sounds

Scientists at the National Aeronautics Space Administration (NASA) have released a few sounds captured by the Mars rover Perseverance. These sounds are that of Perseverance's laser hitting different kinds of rocks. The sound clips were uploaded by NASA on their official SoundCloud page. Read on to know more about this new development.

NASA Releases Sounds From Perseverance's Laser Hitting Rocks

NASA's Mars Rover is currently exploring the Jezero crater where it landed and has been conducting experiments. In the latest experiment by NASA, the Perseverance rover shot lasers at rocks on March 2 and recorded the sounds. The impact of lasers hitting the surface of the rocks created a shockwave of heat and vibration, thus creating the sounds the Mars rover could then record.

The sounds of lasers recorded on Mars sound like a continuous buzz, unlike the high pitched 'pew-pew' sound effects popularised by Hollywood films. NASA has shared two other sound bites from the Perseverance rover on their SoundCloud page. The first is the sound blowing on Mars recorded by the Perseverance rover and the second sound bite is how things that sound on Earth would sound on Mars. You can check out both of these in the SoundCloud audio files embedded.

Naomi Murdoch, one of the scientists working on this experiment, said these sounds produced by lasers will help to estimate the hardness of the rocks and the cameras will give details on the composition and look of the rocks. Naomi also said that these recordings have demonstrated that all their equipment like their cameras and microphone are working as intended, producing high quality, images, recordings and data. The camera that shoots these lasers is called SuperCam, as reported by Inverse.com.

This SuperCam has the ability to fire lasers at the targets from a distance of 23 feet. Scientists are using the SuperCam lasers to study the composition of different types of rocks on the surface of the Jezero crater. The Jezero crater is about 45 kilometres once contained an ancient flowing river full of water. Scientists are hopeful that studying this crater that housed water on Mars will give them clues to whether life ever existed on Mars or not.