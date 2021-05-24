NASA Shares Stunning Image Of Galaxy Cluster, Netizens Left 'mesmerised'

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) on May 21 shared a stunning image of a galaxy cluster taken by the Hubble Telescope. The galaxy cluster ACO S 295 is present in the middle of other galaxies and a similar number of stars. Netizens mesmerised with the beautiful image took to the comments section to express their views.

NASA shares image of galaxy cluster

The image shared by the US space agency on Twitter showcases the galaxy cluster ACO S 295 and a jostling crowd of background galaxies and stars. The galaxy cluster dominates the center of image both visually and physically. NASA in a blog post said that galaxies of all shapes and sizes are present in the image that range from spirals to fuzzy elliptical. NASA further added, "In addition to providing astronomers with a natural magnifying glass with which to study distant galaxies, gravitational lensing has subtly framed the center of this image, producing a visually striking scene." Take a look at the post.

The post has garnered more than 4000 likes and 891 Retweets on Twitter. Netizens amazed by the picture took to the comments section to praise the spectacular image. One user commented, "His beautiful pictures are a great achievement." Another user commented, "Words cannot express the greatness and beauty. thank u hubble." Check out some user reactions.

A few days ago, NASA shared mesmeric imagery of emission nebula NGC 2313 located approximately 3,756 light-years away in the constellation of Monoceros. Captured by NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope, the nebula also dubbed as the LDN 1653 or the Parsamyan 17 was first discovered on January 4, 1862, by a German astronomer Heinrich Louis d’Arrest. According to NASA, the bright nebula NGC 2313 is energized by a relatively younger intermediate-mass star known as the V565, which can be seen shining vibrantly in the center of the Hubble’s image. The star V565, according to the astronomers, is a fan-shaped veil of gas and dust, while the right half of this image is obscured by a dense cloud of dust.

