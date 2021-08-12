NASA Shares Video Of 'intergalactic Stargazing', Netizens Wowed By The Phenomenon

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) that often shares mesmerising sights captured from the universe, recently, shared an incredible video on stargazing. The first line of the caption accompanying the video read, "Stargazing… but make it intergalactic". In the next few lines, NASA explained about the massive star cluster. The video has amazed netizens who could not stop themselves from commenting on the post.

NASA shares video of "intergalactic stargazing"

The mesmerising video has been shared by NASA Hubble Space Telescope on Instagram. In the post, NASA explained about a massive star cluster called Westerlund 2 that houses nearly 3000 stars. It is located 20,000 light-years from Earth and exists in a stellar nursery known as Gum 29. It measures between six and 13 light-years across and is about two million years old. The US space agency further informed that the Westerlund 2 contains some of the brightest, largest and hottest stars from the galaxy. According to NASA, the visualization shows a three-dimensional flight through the nebula Gum 29 with Westerlund 2 at the centre. Furthermore, the US space agency explained that the newly formed stars give off intense radiation illuminating bright gas. However, the stellar light and wind create pillars of dark, dense gas. Watch the video here:

The video since being posted on Instagram has garnered 28,532 likes and scores of reactions. Netizens, surprised to see the video took to the comments section to express their views. One user commented, "that's amazing". Another individual commented, "Beautiful". Another user wrote, "It’s so much beautiful". Check out some user reactions.

IMAGE: HubbleSpaceTelescope/Instagram