NASA Study Predicts Surge In Coastal Flooding In Mid 2030s Due To Moon's 'wobble'

Floods in the United States Atlantic and Gulf coasts are familiar with high tide floods. Now, a new study by NASA has linked these extreme weather conditions to Moon. According to a NASA study, the US coasts will experience a surge in high tide floods in the mid-2030s. It will happen when a lunar cycle will amplify rising sea levels caused by climate change. There will be rise in floods on almost all US mainland coastlines, Hawaii, and Guam and only far northern coastlines, including Alaska’s will be spared

Floods in mid-2030s

The study has been led by the members of the NASA Sea Level Change Science Team from the University of Hawaii and it is published in the journal Nature Climate Change. The study is the first to take into account all known oceanic and astronomical causes for floods, NASA said in a news release. According to the study, the increase in flooding will start after a lunar cycle will amplify rising sea levels caused by climate change. In 2019, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reported over 600 high tide floods. Bill Nelson, the NASA administrator said that low lying areas near sea level will be at risk.

“Low-lying areas near sea level are increasingly at risk and suffering due to the increased flooding, and it will only get worse,” said Bill Nelson in the press release.

The new study predicts that these floods will sometimes occur in clusters lasting a month or longer in the 2030s, depending on the positions of the moon, Earth, and sun. Some cities may witness floods every day or two. High-tide floods involve less water than storm surges from a hurricane, but the study's lead author warns that it doesn't mean this is a less significant problem. Phil Thompson, an assistant professor at the University of Hawaii and the lead author of the study said that if the floods occur 15 times a month, it will cause problems for people.

"It's the accumulated effect over time that will have an impact," said Thompson in the press release. "But if it floods 10 or 15 times a month, a business can’t keep operating with its parking lot under water. People lose their jobs because they can’t get to work. Seeping cesspools become a public health issue", said Thompson.

Flooding due to lunar cycle

NASA has linked the surge in flooding to the lunar cycle. The wobble in the Moon's orbit takes 18.6 years to complete. The wobble has always been there, but what makes it dangerous is that it will combine with the rising sea levels due to the planet's warming. This movement affects the moon's gravitational pull, the main cause of the Earth's tides, which will cause new flooding when it combines with rising sea levels. In half of these 18.6 years, the high tides are lower than normal and low tides higher than normal and in the other half, the effect is reversed. The press release stated that "in the mid-2030s. Global sea-level rise will have been at work for another decade." .

IMAGE: Unsplash