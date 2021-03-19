NASA Successfully Tests SLS Rocket That Will 'return Humans To The Lunar Surface'

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) on March 18 tested the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket that will be launching the United States space agency’s Artemis astronauts into space on their way to the Moon. The final and successful hot-fire test of the core stage took place at NASA’s Stennis Space Center near Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, which the agency said began at 4:40 PM ET and lasted for just over eight minutes.

"The SLS is the most powerful rocket NASA has ever built, and during today's test the core stage of the rocket generated more than 1.6 million pounds of thrust within seven seconds. The SLS is an incredible feat of engineering and the only rocket capable of powering America's next-generation missions that will place the first woman and the next man on the Moon," said acting NASA Administrator Steve Jurczyk in a statement. READ | NASA's Juno spacecraft reveals secrets of Jupiter's mysterious auroral storms

Eighth SLS rocket test

This was also the eighth and the final SLS rocket test in the Green Run series of tests that are designed in order to ensure that the “largest rocket element NASA has ever built” can launch Artemis missions that will eventually land the first woman and the next man on the moon in 2024. The US space agency also informed that the next stage in the ambitious mission includes the refurbishment of the core stage for SLS. The first mission, uncrewed Artemis I is scheduled for November. The series of tests can help the researchers determine how the rocket would behave throughout the different stages of launch.

“This longer hot fire test provided the wealth of data we needed to ensure the SLS core stage can power every SLS rocket successfully,” said John Honeycutt, manager for the SLS Program at NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama.

“During this test, the team conducted new operations with the core stage for the first time, repeated some critical operations, and recorded test data that will help us verify the core stage is ready for the first and future SLS flights for NASA’s Artemis program.”



