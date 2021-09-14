NASA Tests Moon-bound Space Suits By Bombarding Fabric With Moon Rocks

NASA, that is in search of durable space fabrics, is putting space suits and space habitat materials to test by creating a simulated environment of the Moon. The lunar surface is a harsh environment with no air, low gravity, dust, and micrometeorites- tiny rocks or metal particles that fly at a speed of over 35,000kmph. The agency is preparing for the mission ahead of its ambitious future Artemis missions, said NASA's official website.

Fabrics tested with ball bearing bombardment

Engineers at the NASA Glenn Research Center's Ballistic Impact Lab are working to help the space agency select materials for future Artemis missions and predict how they will perform while on the lunar surface. The innovative lab, which features a 40-feet-long air gun that is capable of firing at velocities of 3,000 feet per second, has become a go-to destination for NASA as it examines situations ranging from the effects of bird collisions with aircraft to ballistic impacts on spacecraft. NASA has now called this team to test several different textiles that will protect humans during Artemis missions to the Moon and beyond.

The agency informed that the first series of tests required evaluating materials that NASA is considering for habitats, designed to be relatively soft and flexible, but very stiff if struck. To assess the potential fabrics and gauge how many layers would be needed to stop micrometeorite penetration, engineers used the facility’s air gun to fire steel ball bearings at various fabrics. The team recorded that the resulting impacts take each fabric to the brink of failure, so as to better understand the upper limits of durability and to ensure that each fabric can handle the harsh, punishing environment of space exploration.

Besides, other materials tested included spacesuits that could be used for extravehicular activities on the lunar surface and in orbit. According to NASA, composite materials used were a combination of substances that include fibers for strength and bonding resins to allow the transfer of stress and energy. To evaluate these potential materials, engineers used the lab’s vertical-impact-drop tester to hurl mock-simulated Moon rocks made of basalt onto potential spacesuit materials. The data obtained by these ballistic impacts are being analysed by NASA’s Johnson Space Center engineers who will try to determine which materials will be best for a variety of lunar exploration items.

Image: Twitter/ @INDIANS_VOICE7)