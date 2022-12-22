Nasal Cell Destruction Linked To Loss Of Smell After COVID-19 Recovery, Warn Researchers

A new research has revealed that people who lose their sense of smell after contracting COVID-19 may be suffering from an ongoing, abnormal immune response that destroys nose cells, The Guardian reported. During the study, the researchers found that the nasal tissue of the COVID patients suffering from long-term problems with smell had inflammation-driving immune cells inside the delicate nasal lining, which were potentially wiping out vital sensory nerve cells.

"The tissue from the lining of the nose contained unique immune cells producing inflammatory signals, combined with fewer olfactory nerve cells," said Dr Bradley Goldstein, who is an associate professor of neurobiology at Duke University in North Carolina. The unusual immune response was only seen in patients whose loss of smell lasted a long period of time, according to the researcher. "It appears that there is an unresolved local immune response, which the delicate olfactory cells are seeing," he added.

Researchers collected biopsied tissue from nasal lining of over 20 COVID patients

The researchers carried out a study on biopsied tissue from the nasal lining of more than 20 COVID patients, including samples taken from nine people who had lost their sense of smell for at least four months. The tissue sample taken from people who had lost their smell for a longer duration revealed that T-cells had infiltrated the nasal lining, where smell nerve cells are found. Notably, the researchers discovered the unusual immune response in the patients despite the absence of detectable COVID germs, indicating that it persisted after the person was cured.

What researchers observed?

Those patients who suffered the long-term loss of smell had possibly suffered destruction of the nasal lining by T-cell-driven inflammation. Similar wayward immune responses could explain other symptoms of long-term COVID, said Goldstein as per The Guardian. The study's findings were published in Science Translational Medicine, and the researchers discussed how the findings could pave the way for treatments for post-COVID loss of smell. "We are encouraged by these findings and are hopeful that new treatments may emerge," said Goldstein Danny Altmann, who is a professor of immunology at Imperial College London, stated the work was "an important addition to decoding the many pathological ploys of Sars-CoV-2."

"As we’ve seen before, profound symptomatic changes can occur in the absence of a live virus detectable at the scene," he said. "The loss of smell has been one of the key mysteries, and these findings offer an answer, along with previous findings of changes to the olfactory bulb in the nervous system."

Image: Unsplash/ Representative