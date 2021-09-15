NASA's Explains How 'stars Are Just Like Humans' With Stunning Images Of Nebulae

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has once again created a buzz on the internet by sharing a few stunning pictures of Nebulae. The US space agency often takes to social media to mesmerise users with their amazing as well as insightful posts. Sharing a descriptive post, the US space agency wrote how stars are "just like us." "Stars: they're just like us! (Composed of hydrogen, helium, and carbon.) Nebulae are breathtakingly beautiful star-forming clouds of gas and dust. Pictured here (left to right) are four of the most famous known nebulae images captured by the Spitzer Space Telescope: the Eagle Nebula (which contains the Pillars of Creation), the Omega Nebula, the Trifid Nebula, and the Lagoon Nebula [sic]," they posted.

"Nebulae exist in interstellar space - the space between the stars. The closest known nebula to Earth contains the remnants of a dying star – possibly like our Sun, called the Helix Nebula. At approximately 700 light-years away, even if you could travel at the speed of light, it would still take you 700 years to get there! [sic], they posted sharing further information. It should be noted here that the post is doing rounds on social media platforms since it was shared on Wednesday morning. As of now, it has garnered more than 9.93 lakh views on Instagram. The post has also accumulated a number of comments from people. Reacting to the post, one of the users wrote, "This is absolutely stunning." "Satisfying. This is my reason to keep going [sic]," wrote another. "I believe we are made from the stars and our destiny is among them, dear @nasa, you will make that possible with your efforts [sic]," expressed a third.

NASA shared a post on white dwarf stars

It is pertinent to mention that recently, NASA had shared another post that had created quite a buzz on social media. The US space agency had shared a post on white dwarf stars on September 7. Sharing two stunning pictures, NASA asked, "Could dying stars hold the secret to looking younger? New evidence from Hubble suggests that white dwarf stars could continue to burn hydrogen in the final stages of their lives, causing them to appear more youthful than they actually are! This discovery is big news, as it could change how astronomers measure the ages of star clusters, which contain the oldest known stars in the universe," they explained sharing the post.

