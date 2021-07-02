NASA's Hubble Space Telescope Explores 15 Million Light-years Far Spiral Galaxy M83; Watch

Do you wonder how's the universe formed? What goes on up in the sky? Well, as we can't search up there to observe the movement of the universe and understand its functioning. NASA's Hubble Space Telescope has posted an Instagram reel capturing the journey of life through cosmic circles.

The image of the galaxy is shared on the official account of the Hubble Space Telescope. It is the first reel posted by @nasahubble.

The caption read, “The spiral galaxy M83, also known as the Southern Pinwheel, resides 15 million light-years away in the constellation Hydra. Spread across 50,000 light-years, this stunning galactic mosaic features billions of stars at different stages of life. From star births to deaths, vibrant colours spread across this Hubble image showcase the various ages of stars in this galaxy. The rich magenta and blue colours indicate areas of recent star formation, with stars as young as a few million years old. The yellow or orange regions reveal stars up to 100 million years or older".

Just 18 hours to the post, it has received around 69k likes and 380 comments. The reel has left viewers awestruck. The official account for NASA's Hubble Space Telescope is managed and operated by NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center.

Hubble Space Telescope

The Hubble Space Telescope is a large telescope in space, launched into orbit by space shuttle Discovery on April 24, 1990. It is an international collaboration between NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA).

Hubble is one of NASA’s longest-living and most valuable observatories, due to its design allowing it to be repaired and upgraded with advanced technology by astronauts. Today, Hubble continues to provide views of cosmic wonders never before seen and is still at the forefront of astronomy.

Hubble orbits about 547 kilometres above Earth and travels about 5 miles per second. It takes sharp pictures of objects in the sky such as planets, stars and galaxies. So far it has made more than one million observations including detailed pictures of the birth and death of stars, galaxies billions of light-years away, and comet pieces crashing into Jupiter's atmosphere.

(Image credit: NASA)