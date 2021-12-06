Last Updated:

NASA's Ingenuity Heads North Into Séítah, Shares Old Pics Of Mars' Muddy Landscape

NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, which manages the helicopter, has shared a throwback image of a seemingly muddy landscape of Mars from Ingenuity's 9th flight.

NASA’s Ingenuity helicopter, which is scouting Mars for the Perseverance rover, is preparing for its 17 flight in a bid to reach the site where it took its first Martian flight ever. In the process, NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, which manages the helicopter, has shared a throwback image of a seemingly muddy landscape of the red planet that was taken during Ingenuity's ninth flight. In a tweet shared last week, JPL informed that Ingenuity's next flight is scheduled for December 6 and it will take at least two flights to cross the Jezero crater's Seitah region.

More about Ingenuity's flight 17

Currently, the helicopter is studying the Jezero crater's South Séítah and is headed north to the Wright Brothers Field at the Octavia E. Butler landing site. According to NASA, Ingenuity's 17th flight is the third flight of this journey is approximately half of Flight 9 in reverse. The helicopter's ninth flight is remembered as the most challenging one to date and the forthcoming also poses some challenges. Meanwhile, Ingenuity is expected to be airborne for a total of 117 seconds and will cover a distance of 187 meters at an altitude of 10 meters.

Challenges before the rotorcraft

The next flight poses some challenges as Ingenuity will have a reduced flight time meaning that the engineers on Earth will have to fly it faster to cover the same distance. NASA says that navigation uncertainty will increase when the helicopter will be flown faster and with lower flying speed, they can ensure an accurate landing at the landing site in South Séítah. According to the agency's plan, the rotorcraft will make a stop during the flight as the terrain on the eastern side of South Séítah is more hazardous than the western side.

"During flight 9, we knew Ingenuity would have a larger uncertainty in the landing location, but that was acceptable since the area was relatively benign. This is not the case this time around. With two flights, Ingenuity can better target safe landing sites on the eastern side of Séítah, without excessive risk on landing", NASA said in its statement. The next flight comes just three weeks after the rover completed its 16th flight where it travelled 116 metres for 109 seconds.

