NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter Successfully Completes Historic First Flight | Watch

NASA’s Mars helicopter Ingenuity on Monday became the first-ever aircraft in history to make a powered, controlled flight on another planet after it successfully lifted off on Mars. The tiny rotorcraft hitched a ride on NASA’s Perseverance rover that landed on Mars on 18 February 2021 at 20:55 UTC. Since then, Ingenuity had stowed position underneath the Perseverance rover belly pan deployed safely on the Martian surface. On Monday, after the postponement of at least 2 experimental flights to the skies above the JZRO or Jezero Crater on April 11 and April 14, Infinity blew its rotor blades on full-speed for the first time on Mars at a planned flight speed of ~2400 RPM and successfully took off into the thin Martian atmosphere. The Ingenuity team at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California confirmed the success of Inguinity’s historic flight after receiving data from the helicopter via NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover at 6:46 a.m. EDT (3:46 a.m. PDT).

“Ingenuity is the latest in a long and storied tradition of NASA projects achieving a space exploration goal once thought impossible,” said acting NASA Administrator Steve Jurczyk in a NASA release. “The X-15 was a pathfinder for the space shuttle. Mars Pathfinder and it's Sojourner rover did the same for three generations of Mars rovers. We don’t know exactly where Ingenuity will lead us, but today’s results indicate the sky – at least on Mars – may not be the limit.”

Now we can say

"This is not a Dream"#MarsHelicopter pic.twitter.com/4TwWzsLgY4 — NASA's Mars Ingenuity Helicopter (@IngenuityNasa) April 19, 2021

According to NASA, the Solar powered helicopter first became airborne at 3:34 a.m. EDT (12:34 a.m. PDT) – 12:33 Local Mean Solar Time (Mars time), which is a time the Ingenuity team determined would have optimal energy and flight conditions. NASA’s perseverance rover’s helicopter flew to the maximum altitude of 10 feet (3 meters) and maintained a stable hover for 30 seconds, making it the first-ever aircraft to fly on another planet going down in accounts of history.

Flying briefly, the mini helicopter descended, touching back down on the surface of Mars after logging a total of 39.1 seconds of flight. The helicopter’s flight was autonomous and piloted by onboard guidance, navigation, and control systems running algorithms developed by the team at JPL. NASA’s Associate Administrator for Science Thomas Zurbuchen announced the name for the Martian airfield as the ‘Wright Brothers Field’ to honour the inventors of the first-ever flight on Earth.

“Now, 117 years after the Wright brothers succeeded in making the first flight on our planet, NASA’s Ingenuity helicopter has succeeded in performing this amazing feat on another world,” Zurbuchen said. “While these two iconic moments in aviation history may be separated by time and 173 million miles of space, they now will forever be linked. As an homage to the two innovative bicycle makers from Dayton, this first of many airfields on other worlds will now be known as Wright Brothers Field, in recognition of the ingenuity and innovation that continue to propel exploration.”

'Anything is possible,' says US President

During its flight, the 19.3-inch-tall (49-centimeter-tall) Ingenuity Mars Helicopter clicked a stunning aerial photograph, and the JPL team separately received video footage from the Perseverance rover that shot Inguinity’s different angles while soaring on its first flight on the red planet. The black-and-white image shows the shadow of the helicopter taking off from Mars’ surface. US President Joe Biden took to his official Twitter handle to praise Ingenuity Mars miniature helicopter’s historic flight. “With relentless determination and the power of America’s best minds, anything is possible,” the US President said.