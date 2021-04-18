NASA's Ingenuity 'Marscopter' Flight Could Happen On April 19

Ingenuity Mars Helicopter could make its maiden flight over the Red Planet as early as April 19, National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) said Saturday. The ‘Marscopter’ was initially scheduled to make humankind’s first controlled flight on another planet on April 11, but the venture was stalled owing to a possible technical issue. However, the American Space Agency said that it was “targeting no earlier than Monday, April 19, for the first flight of its Ingenuity Mars Helicopter.”

Laying out further details in a statement, NASA asserted that the flight would begin at 3:30 am EDT and the data from the flight would reach earth in a “few hours” following the flight. Ingenuity's first flight was initially set for last Sunday but was delayed after a potential issue emerged during a high-speed test of the four-pound (1.8 kilograms) helicopter's rotors. The news was also shared on Twitter by NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

“Data from the first flight will return to Earth a few hours following the autonomous flight. A Livestream will begin at 6:15 a.m. EDT (3:15 a.m. PDT), as the helicopter team prepares to receive the data downlink in the Space Flight Operations Facility at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL). Watch on NASA Television, the agency app, website, and social media platforms, including YouTube and Facebook,” a statement on the website added.

ðŸš #MarsHelicopter Update



We're targeting as soon as Monday for the first controlled flight on Mars. Watch with the team as they receive data and find out if they were successful. Meet us in mission control April 19 at 6:15am ET (10:15am UTC): https://t.co/xAdT9tgYr1 pic.twitter.com/8wJEr3CLJa — NASA (@NASA) April 17, 2021

Fortune favors the bold. (But we still have a back-up plan.) #MarsHelicopter project manager MiMi Aung explains why the team is optimistic about the first flight attempt on Monday: https://t.co/cwCEcDvoQZ pic.twitter.com/CR4jQBGr2M — NASA JPL (@NASAJPL) April 18, 2021

All about NASA’s Ingenuity

Even though it can be called a ‘helicopter’, the appearance is closer to that of mini-drones. The “small but mighty passenger” aboard Perseverance is named, “Ingenuity, the Mars Helicopter” which weighs about 1.8 kilograms on Earth and has a fuselage about the size of a tissue box. The United States space agency also elaborated that it started out six years ago as an “ implausible prospect”.

Ingenuity is an ‘experimental flight test: NASA has stressed that the ‘Mars Helicopter’ or what known as a technology demonstration is also “a narrowly focused project that seeks to test a new capability for the first time”. It also informed that the helicopter is currently not carrying any science instruments and is not a part of Perseverance’s ‘science mission’.

Image: NASA