NASA’s InSight Lander discovers Recent Active Volcanic Eruptions On Mars

According to the latest observations of Mars, it reveals the proof of volcanic eruptions the past 50,000 years on the planet. On geological or astronomical scales it is said to be a remarkably short period of time if we compare it on the basis of the planet's age. About three to four billion years before our time, most of the volcanoes erupted across the surface of the Red planet with smaller, more localized eruptions. But, there was not much evidence found suggesting that to date the volcanoes on Mars remain geologically active.

As per the satellite's data, researchers recently found signs of far more recent volcanic activity recorded in Elysium Planitia, a plain on the equator of Mars. The debris from a major eruption was witnessed and was spread across an area 32 kilometres (20 miles) long and almost 13 kilometres (eight miles) wide.

Further investigation revealed that the debris is the results of pyroclastic flow which was driven by massive pressures. Pyroclastic flows may be best-known on the Earth for burying the twin cities of Pompeii and Herculaneum in 79 CE. This evidence found are mostly centred around the eruptions that took place 3 billion years ago,

NASA’s InSight lander detects 2 strong quakes

NASA’s InSight mission team reportedly said that the site of the recent eruption is about 1,600 kilometres (1,000 miles) away from NASA’s InSight lander. Two pairs of Marsquakes were found to produce from the Cerberus Fossae region since landing on Mars. the recent work also suggested that it could be possible because of the movement of magma deep underground. InSight has recorded over 500 quakes to date, but because of their clear signals, these are four of the best quake records for probing the interior of the planet. The two pairs of quakes took place roughly one Martian year (two Earth years) apart sets the readings were recorded during summer at the landing site.

Zunil is the youngest volcanic eruption seen on the Red Planet and it sits just 10 kilometres away from the youngest impact crater on Mars. Geologists have found evidence on Earth that large earthquakes can trigger volcanic eruptions. Water, heated and driven by subsurface magma, may have flooded the region as recently as 20 million years ago. This discovery also suggests the existence of past or present life on Mars.

(Image Credits: NASA/JPL/USGS/AP)