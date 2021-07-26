NASA’s InSight Lander Reveals Deep Interiors Of Mars For The First Time

Prior to the landing of NASA's InSight mission on Mars in 2018, rovers and orbiters exploring the Red Planet focused on its surface. The seismometer on the fixed lander has altered that, revealing for the first time facts about the planet's deep innards.

Three journals based on the seismometer's data were published in Science, detailing the depth and composition of Mars' crust, mantle, and core, as well as confirming the planet's molten core. The outer core of the Earth is molten, while the inner core is solid; scientists will continue to utilise the data from InSight to see if the same is true for Mars.

Principal investigator of NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory Bruce Banerdt said that the information in these publications is what they intended to acquire when they first started putting together the concept of the project more than a decade ago, this represents the culmination of a decade of hard work.

Journey To The Center Of Mars poster

W/Bruce Banerdt and Tom Hoffman



Bruce the Principal Investigator scientist is explaining what it’s all about and Tom the engineer Project Manager is delivering the science instruments to a nice, safe landing site on Elysium Planitia on Mars. pic.twitter.com/4SudLB8V4q — Corby Waste (@MissionArtist) July 24, 2021

InSight recorded 733 marsquakes

The Seismic Experiment for Interior Structure (SEIS) seismometer onboard InSight has recorded 733 unique marsquakes. The data for the three publications came from about 35 of them, all with magnitudes between 3.0 and 4.0. Scientists can hear seismic events hundreds to thousands of kilometres away thanks to the ultrasensitive seismometer. When seismic waves travel through different elements inside a planet, their speed and form change. Seismologists have been able to analyse Mars' interior structure. As a result, what scientists learn about Mars will help them better grasp how all rocky planets, including Earth, evolved.

Mars, like Earth, heated up when it originated from the dust and larger clumps of meteoritic material that orbited the Sun and shaped our early solar system. In a process known as differentiation, the planet is divided into three distinct layers the crust, mantle, and core, over the first tens of millions of years. The depth, size, and structure of these three layers were all measured as part of InSight's mission.

Most earthquakes are produced by faults created by tectonic plate movement. Unlike Earth, Mars does not have tectonic plates; instead, its crust resembles one big plate. Faults, or rock cracks, do emerge in the Martian crust as a result of stresses induced by the planet's minor shrinkage as it cools.

No quakes were identified in volcanic zones

Surprisingly, no quakes have been identified in more prominent volcanic zones such as Tharsis, which is home to three of Mars' largest volcanoes. However, it's possible that many more quakes, including larger ones, are occurring that InSight is unaware of. This is due to shadow zones created by the core refracting seismic waves away from some places, preventing the echo of a quake from being received by InSight.