NASA's Latest Post Draws Similarity Between A Nebula And Florida Manatee| Watch

On the occasion of World Oceans Day, NASA’s Chandra x-Ray Observatory shared a visual which perfectly depicted a resemblance between a distant nebula and a marine creature found on earth. Taking to Instagram, NASA’s flagship telescope shared the animated graphic which showed the supernova remnant W-50 transitioning into Florida Manatees, a 10 feet long marine creature.

“Florida Manatees are about 10 feet long & spend much of their day resting, often on their backs with their flippers crossed over their plump bellies — a pose that closely resembles the 700 light-year-long supernova remnant W50, also known as the Manatee Nebula,” the post read.

In the animated graphic, the glinting blue-hued celestial body, which is of the same shape as Manatees, could be seen turning into the eponymous sea animal. Watch it here.

Since shared the awareness post has left the internet mesmerized. Not only has it racked over 3,300 views, but also myriad amount of comments. While many shared wishes on World’s Ocean Day, others shared their amazement at the beautiful picture. That’s beautiful and kinda sweet, wrote a user. Nice match up," added another.

Another stunning image

This comes days after NASA shared a 'mesmerizing' and 'captivating' picture of the Orion Nebula. The Orion Bar is a diagonal, ridge-like feature of gas and dust in the lower left quadrant of this image of the Orion Nebula. The Orian Nebula also known as M42 is more than 1300 light-years away and is the nearest region of massive star formation to the sun, the agency mentioned in the blog post.

The US Space agency has shared the picture on Instagram and in the caption, they have mentioned details of the Orian Nebula. The picture showcases the Orion Bar, a ridge-like feature of gas and dust within the spectacular stellar nursery. NASA in the post informed that different zones of the nursery will be used as primary equipment to study the nursery, which the space agency mentioned is more like a layered cake. Orion bar is formed by young, massive stars blasting ultraviolet light at the cloud of dust and gas from which they are born, sculpting it into the shape of a bar.

Image: NASAChandra/Instagram