NASA's Latest Post On White Dwarf Stars Leaves Netizens In Awe; WATCH This

Social media not only provides funny memes and videos but also content that can inspire, motivate or astonish users. Moreover, it also often provides space-related content to people. Continuing with the trend, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has once again created a buzz on the internet by sharing a post on white dwarf stars. On Tuesday, September 7, NASA, through their official Instagram handle, Nasa Hubble, shared two incredible pictures and asked, "Could dying stars hold the secret to looking younger? "New evidence from Hubble suggests that white dwarf stars could continue to burn hydrogen in the final stages of their lives, causing them to appear more youthful than they actually are! This discovery is big news, as it could change how astronomers measure the ages of star clusters, which contain the oldest known stars in the universe," they explained sharing the post.

The post went viral on social media as it left netizens in awe. As of now, it has garnered more than 1.23 lakh likes and also accumulated several comments from people. Reacting to the post, one of the users wrote, "Wow that is so cool." "Could the secret to immortality be hidden somewhere in these stars? [sic]," wondered another user. "Wow if you only think out side the box you would understand that we are not alone in the universe there is so many worlds out there with life it mite not look like us here on earth but it's still life [sic]," commented a third. "This is like making my brain limitless [sic]," read a comment by the user.

Have a look at the post here:

Here are some reactions by users:

'A magnetic force to be reckoned with': NASA

It is pertinent to mention that recently, NASA had shared another video that had created quite a buzz on social media. It had shared a stunning video about 'a magnetic force to be reckoned with.' "This stunning galaxy called NGC 1275 contains red filaments near its center which are shaped by a strong magnetic field. These lacy structures are fine threads of gas up to 20,000 light-years long and 200 light-years wide. Observing these filaments allows astronomers to estimate the strength of the magnetic field and how these filaments maintain their structure despite gravitational forces," they wrote while sharing the video.

Image: @nasahubble/Instagram