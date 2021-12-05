NASA's LCRD Mission Live Streaming: How To Watch Laser Communications Relay Demonstration?

NASA's next laser communications mission, LCRD (Laser Communications Relay Demonstration), which was scheduled to lift off on a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket during a two-hour window from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on the morning of December 5 was scrubbed and has been rescheduled for Monday, December 6, at 4:04 am EST (2:34 pm IST).

The launch of the mission which hosts NASA’s Laser Communications Relay Demonstration (LCRD) and the NASA-U.S Naval Research Laboratory Ultraviolet Spectro-Coronagraph (UVSC) Pathfinder was not launched as a leak was discovered in the Rocket-Propellant-1 (RP-1) ground storage system during initial operations.

How to watch the NASA LCRD Mission Live?

NASA will live-stream the launch on its NASA TV channel. One can watch the launch on NASA’s website - https://www.nasa.gov/nasalive - or by using the video player embedded above.

To virtually watch the launch and receive updates on the mission and activities via email, the public can register on NASA's invite. The virtual guest program of NASA for LCRD includes curated launch resources, notifications about related opportunities, and a virtual guest passport stamp.

One can also learn and understand more on the development concerning the LCRD from a laser communications show from NASA EDGE. A special LCRD series will be introduced on the launch day by NASA’s The Invisible Network podcast which will elaborate on the future of laser communications technologies demonstrated by this mission and the efforts of the people who worked for it.

More about the NASA LCRD Mission

NASA's first end-to-end laser relay system, LCRD will demonstrate space-to-ground laser communications linking ground stations in Hawaii and California. Laser communications are also referred to as optical communications because they use light to send information and further provide higher data rates in comparison to traditional radio frequency systems, enabling more data to be transmitted with each transmission.

Later in the mission, LCRD will receive high-resolution science data from the ILLUMA-T payload on the ISS that will be transmitted to a ground station. Other missions in development, including the Terabyte Infrared Delivery (TBIRD) CubeSat payload, the Orion Artemis II Optical Communications System (O2O) terminal, and the Psyche mission's Deep Space Optical Communication (DSOC) payload, will demonstrate and test additional laser communications capabilities.

(Image: @NASA/Twitter)