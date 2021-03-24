NASA's Mars Chopper Holds 'a Little Piece' Of Wright Brothers' First Airplane

A part of the Wright brothers’ first aeroplane has now reached mars as NASA’s experimental Martian helicopter holds a small swatch of fabric from the 1903 Wright Flyer. Orville and Wilbur Wright are credited for inventing the world’s first successful motor-operated aeroplane. On Tuesday, the United States space agency revealed that a part of the Wright brothers’ invention has been installed on the helicopter named Ingenuity that hitched a ride to the Martian Planet with the Perseverance rover.

Ingenuity will be attempting the first powered, controlled flight on another planet, reportedly no sooner than April 8. The director for planetary science at NSA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, Bobby Braun noted that it will mark a “Wright brothers’ moment.” It was the Carillon Historical Park in Dayton, Ohio that donated the postage-size piece of muslin from the 1903 plane’s bottom left wing, after NASA requested. The swatch has now made the 300 million-mile journey to Mars with the piece of the Wright brothers.

“Wilbur and Orville Wright would be pleased to know that a little piece of their 1903 Wright Flyer I, the machine that launched the Space Age by barely one quarter of a mile, is going to soar into history again on Mars!” Amanda Wright Lane and Stephen Wright said in a statement provided by the park curator Steve Lucht.

Who were Wright Brothers?

Before constantly working on mechanical projects and keeping their scientific research up-to-date, Wilbur Wright and Orville Wright had started a newspaper and even opened a bike shop to sell their own designs. They even followed the research of German aviator Otto Lilienthal. However, when Lilienthal died in a glider crash, the brothers finally began their own experiments with flight. They managed to make extraordinary achievements in North Carolina, place known for its strong winds, but soon went to Europe due to lack of recognition in the US.

The Wrights then returned to the United States in 1909 after selling airplanes in Europe and eventually became wealthy businessmen and filed several contracts for airplanes in both countries. After setting the world record on July 27, 1909, on July 30, 1909, Orville Wright successfully flew the final demonstration flight. Later, the same year, they went on to form the Wright Company to manufacture the machines. Wilbur was the president and Orville was the vice president.

While they had successfully completed the first powered, sustained, and controlled aeroplane flight in 1903, it was not until July 27, 1909, that Orville announced to the Aeronautical Board to resume testing and fulfill the specifications for its use in the military.